Under the leadership of industry veteran and Nomis Chief Revenue Officer Matt Woolley, this team signals a strategic intention to entrench Nomis mortgage technology as a game-changing digital mortgage innovation with measurable lender profitability impact.

“Mortgage lenders with an innate eye for competitive advantage instantly react when they are introduced to Nomis, which is why, in less than a year, our mortgage client base has doubled,” said Woolley. “I’ve personally selected this team both to support our recent achievements and to advance Nomis’ strategic initiatives to deliver unmatched value as a digital mortgage innovator.”

NOMIS SALES AND MARKETING TEAM NEW HIRES INCLUDE:

Terry Brennan – Regional Vice President, Sales

An expert financial services sales consultant for nearly two decades, Brennan most recently completed an eight-year tenure with Delaware Investments as Regional Director, where he was on track to complete $225 million mutual fund sales in 2021. Previously, Brennan succeeded in sales roles with Lincoln Financial Group during his seven-year tenure.

Kerry Caldwell – Regional Vice President, Sales

With more than 20 years’ sales expertise in B2B mortgage lending technologies, Caldwell most recently served as national account director at Mortgage Coach, Black Knight national director of sales, and Motivity Solutions regional director. An experienced loan officer, Caldwell sits on the Board of Directors for the Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association.

Steven Divitaris – Director, Sales Operations

Before joining Nomis, Divitaris held sales positions for the Canadian divisions of ADP and Fastenal. Divitaris has played an integral role in the launch of Nomis’ flagship mortgage pricing and competitive intelligence product, with his contributions fueling significant client growth in the mortgage division.

Gerald Dorman – Regional Vice President, Sales

Including his ten-year tenure as LoanLogics national accounts vice president where he consistently earned a top producer award each year, Gerald Dorman joins the team from his most recent position as Informative Research vice president of client success. There, he originated over $3.5 million in new sales within the first year.

TJ Lile – Regional Vice President, Sales

Lile brings more than 15 years’ mortgage insurance experience to Nomis, including sales, risk management and operations most recently at National Mortgage Insurance Corporation and previously at Republic Mortgage Insurance Corporation. Lile has served as a director with the Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association, is an accredited mortgage professional (AMP), and in 2018 was named a Rising Star by HousingWire magazine.

Samantha MacKendrick – Vice President, Marketing

An expert FinTech marketing professional joining Nomis Solutions from Optimal Blue/Black Knight, Inc., MacKendrick previously lead and executed marketing strategy for the secondary marketing technologies division, including Optimal Blue and Compass Analytics integrated technologies, services, data and analytics. With more than 10 years’ mortgage marketing experience, MacKendrick is an expert liaison between executive leadership, product and sales teams to effectively achieve strategic business initiatives.

With this first string of mortgage experts, Nomis is transforming the industry with groundbreaking tools for mortgage pricing and profitability management. The Nomis mortgage technology suite provides real-time pricing analytics and competitive intelligence to enable mortgage lenders to identify and act on market opportunities, optimize operations and maximize profitability.

About Nomis Solutions

Nomis Solutions is a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider that delivers competitive intelligence to bankers and mortgage lenders to facilitate more advanced pricing strategies. The company’s analytics platform and end-to-end pricing tools enable retail banks and mortgage lenders to achieve customer- and borrower-centric pricing backed by real-time, actionable data. The platform also supports banks and mortgage lenders in their understanding and anticipation of the evolving demands of customers and borrowers, competitors, and ever-changing market conditions. For more information, please visit www.nomissolutions.com.

