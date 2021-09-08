SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, today announced that senior product manager Erik McNally has been named a 2021 HW Insiders Award honoree by industry trade publication HousingWire. The HW Insiders award program honors operational superstars in housing that are driving their companies and clients forward. According to the publication, this year’s list of honorees represents a wide range of occupations within the housing economy, from lending and real estate to fintech. The Insiders are the professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging behind-the-scenes projects, and their contributions and hard work lead to superior results.

McNally was specifically recognized for his contributions to the successful launch of Nomis’ competitive mortgage technology platform, which generated more than $1 million of contract revenue in its first year alone. Internally, McNally works cross-functionally between teams to continuously develop Nomis’ product vision and also serves as a mentor to Nomis’ mortgage team, hosting trainings and product demonstrations to further communicate the organization’s value proposition and vision.

“Erik is an essential member of the Nomis Solutions team. He never shies away from a challenge and no matter the task, Erik can be counted on to dive in 100% and do whatever is necessary to ensure a successful outcome,” said Frank Rohde, president and chief executive officer at Nomis Solutions. “All of us at Nomis are extremely proud of Erik and congratulate him on receiving this tremendous honor.”

“The winners of our Insiders award are an incredible group of doers that we’re proud to recognize for their essential contributions to their companies and the larger mortgage and real estate ecosystem,” HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “Everyone on this year’s list is a crucial part of their company’s success and we’re honored to give them the spotlight.”

“The housing economy has successfully navigated a year of record high volumes and technological innovation moving at breakneck speed—all while grappling with the operational challenges presented by a global pandemic,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “This is the perfect time to pause and recognize the professionals in mortgage, real estate and technology who are truly moving this market forward. The 2021 HousingWire Insiders all possess the intellect, stamina and leadership to transform the housing industry for the better—growing businesses and supporting millions of American families.”

About Nomis Solutions

Nomis Solutions is a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider that delivers competitive intelligence to bankers and mortgage lenders to facilitate more advanced pricing strategies. The company’s analytics platform and end-to-end pricing tools enable retail banks and mortgage lenders to achieve customer- and borrower-centric pricing backed by real-time, actionable data. The platform also supports banks and mortgage lenders in their understanding and anticipation of the evolving demands of customers and borrowers, competitors, and ever-changing market conditions. For more information, please visit http://www.nomissolutions.com/.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit http://www.housingwire.com/ or http://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

News Source: Nomis Solutions