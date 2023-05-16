NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced that Suzanne Singer has been appointed director of sales and marketing. In this role, Singer will be responsible for leading sales and customer success efforts focusing on large strategic relationships in the mortgage and real estate sectors.



Image Caption: Suzanne Singer has been appointed director of sales and marketing.

“We are delighted to welcome Suzanne to NotaryCam. She is highly respected throughout the mortgage industry and has a proven track record in developing strategic relationships and expanding the reach of any brand with which she is associated,” said NotaryCam president Brian Webster. “I have known Suzanne for years and having worked with her as an industry partner, I am eager to see the impact she has at NotaryCam. Her experience and energy are exactly the right fit for us as we look to expand our footprint and increase eClosing and remote online notarization (RON) adoption in the mortgage and real estate industries.”

Singer brings more than 30 years of experience in financial services to NotaryCam after serving as senior vice president of capital markets sales at Solidifi. She has also recently held executive positions in business development and marketing at New Diligence Advisors, Clayton Holdings and Auction.com.

“NotaryCam is a respected and recognized name in the mortgage industry, and I am honored to join this team and such a strong brand,” Singer said. “I look forward to helping build off the strong foundation as NotaryCam and help our clients find new ways to increase operational efficiency with RON and our eClose platform.”

About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company:

NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company’s eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios – RON, IPEN or Hybrids – with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses and includes the execution of employment-related documents, legal docs (e.g., power of attorneys) and Apostilles. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

