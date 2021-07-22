NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification / authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced it has partnered with RUTH RUHL, P.C., a Texas-based law firm, to add security and automation to the firm’s loss mitigation services through remote online notarization (RON).

RUTH RUHL, P.C., works with mortgage servicers and subservicers in all 50 states to provide state and federally compliant loss mitigation document preparation services. Using NotaryCam’s RON platform, RUTH RUHL, P.C., will provide its clients with a secure eSign and eNotary process that improves efficiency while, most importantly, reduces the risk of fraud.

“RON is readily available with loan originations, but the concept of RON for loss mitigation is now coming to fruition,” Ruth Ruhl, founder and president of RUTH RUHL, P.C., said. “I want RUTH RUHL, P.C., to be ahead of the curve and able to service my clients in a proactive manner. Partnering with NotaryCam provides a solution to my clients’ time and money; it will all be paperless.”

“One of the great things about RON is that we’re finding new ways to use the technology every day,” said NotaryCam Division President Rick Triola. “NotaryCam is honored to work with RUTH RUHL, P.C., to advance eSign and eNotarization education and implementation in the mortgage industry. All aspects of the mortgage industry stand to benefit from increased technology, and we are proud to be an innovator in bringing RON to the loss mitigation sector.”

NotaryCam engages multiple forms of identity authentication and verification methods and provides audio and video recording of each notarization. NotaryCam’s platform also allows multiple parties to join the signing ceremony in person or from anywhere in the world and is supported by a robust, nationwide network of trained eNotaries available 24/7/365 to ensure a seamless, error-free notarization.

“Two of the factors that made this partnership with NotaryCam so attractive is the security of the platform and how it verifies the borrower’s identity,” continued Ruhl. “In my opinion, reducing the risk of fraud is key to my client’s comfort level. The audio and video of the notary session, in my mind, helps to alleviate that risk. With NotaryCam, the notary is properly trained and understands the importance of the accuracy of both the borrower’s signature and the electronic notary. Rick and I have the same commitment to our clients – excellence and customer service.”

About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company

After pioneering the world’s first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries.

The company’s patented eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios – RON, IPEN or Hybrids – with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services for the execution of electronic wills (eWills), legal docs (i.e. power of attorneys) and Apostilles. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

@NotaryCam #ROC #RON #digitalmortgage #emortgage #eclosing #enotary

News Source: NotaryCam Inc.