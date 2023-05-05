NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 5, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced that NotaryCam president Brian Webster has been recognized as one of 2023’s Best in Finance by Inman. The Inman Best of Finance Awards celebrate those at the forefront of the mortgage and finance space.



Image Caption: NotaryCam president Brian Webster.

As President, Webster leads NotaryCam’s strategic growth and focus on expanding the company’s remote online notarization (RON) products and services, emphasizing increasing mortgage and real estate adoption. He has also held senior leadership positions at both Freedom Mortgage and Wells Fargo, where he led digital transformation initiatives focusing on eMortgage program implementations.

The inaugural class of Inman’s Best of Finance award winners have distinguished themselves by their commitment to innovation, service and their impact on the residential lending industry. Their leadership is reshaping the mortgage space for the professional community and consumers alike. The Best of Finance Award is the latest in Inman’s year-long expansion of its real estate awards program, which includes the legendary Inman Innovator Awards, first bestowed in 1998.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a leader in mortgage and finance by one of the premier publications in the real estate space,” said NotaryCam president Brian Webster. “This award is a recognition of both my and NotaryCam’s dedication to expanding RON and digital mortgage adoption throughout the financial services industry. As NotaryCam focuses on the future of RON and eClosing transactions, we will strive to remain one of the best service providers in finance and continue to provide the best experience possible to all our users.”

Webster continues to lead NotaryCam in expanding its impact throughout the mortgage industry, and a partnership with a law firm has helped NotaryCam add loan modification transactions to its portfolio. Through this partnership, servicing clients have reduced turn times and costs, shortened the execution timeline and reduced or even eliminated the need for overnight shipping.

“For the first time in Inman history, we are shining a spotlight on the companies and individuals helping to raise the bar for mortgage and financial services. Their dedication to the communities they serve is driving change across our industry,” said Emily Paquette, Inman chief executive officer.

To view the full list of Inman Best of Finance winners, visit https://www.inman.com/best-of-finance-awards.

About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company

NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company’s eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios – RON, IPEN or Hybrids – with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses and includes the execution of employment-related documents, legal docs (e.g., power of attorneys) and Apostilles. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry’s top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman’s pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

