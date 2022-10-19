NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, announced today that its founder and outgoing Division President Rick Triola has been named a 2022 HousingWire Vanguard.



PHOTO CAPTION: Rick Triola of NotaryCam.

This is the eighth year HousingWire has recognized housing industry executives for their outstanding leadership and the third time Triola has received this award, having done so in 2018 and 2020. According to HousingWire, Triola was recognized this year for his efforts in expanding how the mortgage industry can use remote online notarization (RON), advancing RON technology and creating a better experience for both document signers and notaries.

“Over the years, NotaryCam has strived to put the customer first and provide the best possible experience for all parties participating in a RON transaction. Through this mindset, our team has not only succeeded in providing industry-leading customer service but also continuing to advance RON technology and capabilities,” said Triola. “It’s always an honor to be recognized for NotaryCam’s successes, but I cannot let the moment pass without also recognizing the team that has helped to make all this possible.”

As the founder and division president, Triola has been the driving force behind NotaryCam and its stellar reputation. Those efforts are evident in every successful transaction, product update and the company’s industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net promotor score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands. NotaryCam surpassed a major milestone this year, performing the one millionth RON transaction in company history. The company also recently announced an update to its eClose360® platform, expanding its capabilities and delivering a better user experience for all parties.

HousingWire’s 2022 Vanguards have led their respective organizations towards greatness while tackling challenges the housing economy has faced over the past 12 months. These 100 honorees were carefully selected by HousingWire’s selection committee, chosen for their vital contributions to their companies and the dynamic way they are changing the industry.

“The 2022 Vanguards honorees represent the housing economy’s elite leaders who have made an unmistakable impact on the industry at-large and continue to drive growth and inspire their organizations,” said HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. “With these leaders at the helm, companies will be able to weather the current market to fight another day.”

