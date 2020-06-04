PLEASANT HILL, Calif., June 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- Since the coronavirus pandemic began, it has changed the world, our community, and the elder care industry as we know it. Given the immense impact on seniors and older disabled adults, it is more important than ever to support our elder community care systems that protect the quality of life and advance the aging journey in this new era of care. Taking the lead in addressing these issues is Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda with the launch of their 12-month Elder Justice Lunch and Learn Series.



“This is the fifth year that we are hosting our annual elder justice event, but it’s not our traditional in-person forum,” says Nicole Howell, executive director of Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda. “We rapidly pivoted and transitioned to a yearlong monthly webinar series that brings our industry together with leaders at the forefront of addressing the evolution of elder abuse and COVID-19.”

According to the Administration for Community Living (ACL), it is “estimated that 5 million older adults are abused, neglected, or exploited” every year. In addition, these aging adults lose more than $2.6 billion due to elder financial abuse, which is critical to their lifestyle and basic needs. The ACL also reports that only one in five elder abuse crimes are discovered.

“Our world is like a snow globe, right? We’ve gotten super shaken up, and now a critical issue is even more magnified,” Howell continues. “Elder abuse doesn’t discriminate. It happens to anyone and everyone. With seniors in isolation, we’re doing everything in our power to ensure their overall safety, health, and wellness, but it’s not enough. We need big systemic changes, and that’s our goal with bringing everyone together for this event.”

This program is set to launch on Thursday, June 18, 2020, with the first webinar taking place from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM. This series of monthly webinars will continue to take place on the third Thursday of every month until May 20, 2021.

The first event on June 18 features elder abuse investigation and prosecution expert Paul Greenwood with a keynote on the “Collaboration and the Future of Elder Justice.” As a newly retired district attorney who headed up the Elder Abuse Prosecution Unit at the San Diego DA’s Office for over twenty years, Paul is known worldwide for his consultancy on elder abuse cases as well as law enforcement and agency training.

Other topics in this series include:

Preventing Eviction in the Age of COVID-19

National Trends in Adult Protective Services Amid COVID-19

Professional Strategies – Taking Care of Ourselves So We Can Take Care of Others

Actionable Engagement Tactics to Prevent Isolation + Advances in Technology

Rights Afforded to Victims and Their Families

The Art and Science of Working with “Non-Verbal” Clients

Expanding Reach and Impact with Community-Based Organizations, First Responders, Local Government, and More

Scam Prevention and Recovery

Registration for this first session is available through Eventbrite – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-and-learn-collaboration-and-the-future-of-elder-justice-tickets-106010594542

More information on future sessions can be found on the event webpage – https://www.ccsombudsman.org/elder-justice/elder-justice-lunch-and-learn/

The Elder Justice Lunch and Learn program is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente and planning partners that include California Department of Social Services; California Department of Aging; California Commission on Aging; California Long-Term Care Ombudsman Association; California State Association of Public Administrators, Public Guardians, and Public Conservators; and California Department of Aging State Long-Term Care Ombudsman.

About Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda:

Ombudsman Services is the only organization mandated by law to make unannounced visits to long-term care facilities to ensure that residents are free from abuse and are receiving quality care. We have been aiding the community for more than 40 years, and all services are free of charge. We serve Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda counties with our team of highly trained Ombudsman staff and volunteers.

For more information, visit https://www.ccsombudsman.org/.

About Kaiser Permanente:

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care and is recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

Learn More: https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org

About California Department of Social Services:

The Department provides aid, services, and protection to needy children and adults. By managing and funding its programs, the objectives of the Department are carried out through the 4,200 employees located in 51 offices throughout the state, the 58 county welfare departments, offices, and a host of community-based organizations.

Learn More: https://www.cdss.ca.gov

About California Department of Aging:

The California Department of Aging (CDA) administers programs that serve older adults, adults with disabilities, family caregivers, and residents in long-term care facilities throughout the state regarding transportation, housing and accessibility, emergency preparedness and response, wellness and nutrition, falls and injury prevention, improving services to persons with dementia, reducing fraud and abuse, and many other issues.

Learn More: https://www.aging.ca.gov

About California Commission on Aging:

The Commission serves as “the principal advocate in the state on behalf of older individuals, including, but not limited to, advisory participation in the consideration of all legislation and regulations made by state and federal departments and agencies relating to programs and services that affect older individuals.”

Learn More: https://ccoa.ca.gov

About California Long-Term Care Ombudsman Association:

California Long-Term Care Ombudsman Association (CLTCOA) is the leading voice for local Long-Term Care (LTC) Ombudsman programs. The association’s education, public information and systemic advocacy is leading the way for California’s LTC Ombudsman programs to protect the aging and dependent adults in their communities. CLTCOA and its local partners are shaping the future of aging in California by ensuring that the over 304,000 residents in long-term care have access to excellence in advocacy through their local LTC Ombudsman program.

Learn More: https://www.cltcoa.org

About CAPAPGPC:

The California Association of Public Administrators, Public Guardians, and Public Conservators is a nonprofit association acting as the legal guardian or conservator of older and dependent adult Californians who are no longer able to act in their own best interest, resist undue influence, or are gravely disabled as a result of a psychiatric or cognitive disorder.

Learn More: http://capapgpc.org

About California Department of Aging State Long-Term Care Ombudsman:

The California Department of Aging (CDA) administers programs that serve older adults, adults with disabilities, family caregivers, and residents in long-term care facilities throughout the state. These services are provided locally by the Area Agencies on Aging (AAA), Medi-Cal Community-Based Adult Services (CBAS) centers, or other contracted agencies.

Learn More: https://www.aging.ca.gov/Programs_and_Services/Long-Term_Care_Ombudsman/

