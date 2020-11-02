LAS VEGAS, Nev., Nov. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fall flavors are getting revamped! Move over pumpkin spice, Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican grill is turning up the heat on a Mexican classic; available for a limited time, Spicy Guacamole is already a fan favorite.

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican grill, known for their scratch made, super fresh and flavorful menu, has added a kick of heat for fall and winter to their authentic menu. The Spicy Guacamole is an amped up version of Ori’Zaba’s traditional guac.

“We brought this Spicy Guacamole back after it debuted last year and guests begged for it to return. The kick of heat from our roasted chipotle chili peppers is phenomenal and is perfect for the fall and winter season,” said D.J. Wonnacott-Yahnke, Director of Consumer Product Management.

Scratch made daily with fresh, never frozen, whole avocados, this guacamole packs a punch of heat with a kick. Chipotle chili peppers are roasted in-house at Ori’Zaba’s to create an original spicy blend. Red onion, cilantro, fresh lime juice, garlic and chili de arbol meld together for an unforgettable flavor combination.

The guacamole is called spicy for a very good reason. That kick at the end, will give guests a reason to wipe the tears from their eyes and say “Dang, that’s good!” Fans will find themselves picking up another chip for a larger dip!

The guacamole can be ordered as a side, appetizer with chips or included as a topping on any entree. It can also be ordered in a larger eight ounce or pint size through catering for pick-up or delivery.

“The original flavor profile of the Spicy Guacamole is what makes Ori’Zaba’s unique. We create authentic recipes and add a twist, packing in fresh flavor to every bite,” said Lee Cartledge, Director of Operations.

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill specializes in fresh, scratch made Mexican meals and has four locations across the Las Vegas metro area.

For more information on Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill and the Spicy Guacamole please contact Nicole Brooks, 720-325-2517 x733, nbrooks@crazygoodmarketing.net.

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill, 9360 W. Flamingo Road #110-521, Las Vegas, NV 89147 – https://zabas.com/

News Source: Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill