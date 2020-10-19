LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Can you handle the heat?” That is the question Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill is asking their fans when they order the new Pebre Salsa Picante. Ori’Zaba’s has added the new scratch made salsa to their existing menu for a limited time.



PHOTO CAPTION: #SpicySalsaChallenge – Can you handle the heat? Pebre Salsa Picante.

“Our customers love the spice combination in our original salsa, so we thought we would expand our salsa line and kick it up a notch with this new super spicy salsa,” said D.J. Wonnacott-Yahnke, Director of Consumer Product Management.

The new Pebre Salsa Picante blends four varieties of peppers: Serrano, Habanero, Carolina Reaper and Arbol with fresh tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, garlic, red wine vinegar and olive oil to create a salsa so spicy it comes with its own disclaimer, “The Pebre Salsa Picante is extremely spicy and should only be attempted by seasoned pepper eaters. We do not recommend this salsa for most people.”

The combination of these four specific peppers creates a kick of heat. The Carolina Reaper is recognized as the “World’s Hottest Pepper,” and using this variety in the salsa, creates an eye-watering flavor that is only for bold and brave taste buds.

Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill specializes in fresh, scratch made Mexican meals and has four locations across the Las Vegas metro area.

Director of Operations, Lee Cartledge said, “A super spicy salsa fits perfect with our menu, you can add it to burritos, eat it with chips and guacamole or add it to any entree, if you can stand the heat!”

The thrill of eating the Pebre Salsa Picante is tempting fans to partake in Ori’Zaba’s #SpicySalsaChallenge.

This October, customers can order a three-ounce portion of the Pebre Salsa Picante on any entree and if they are able to eat the entire dish while dining in the restaurant, their next meal entree is on Ori’Zaba’s! The salsa is only available for a limited time, so customers are encouraged to get it while it’s hot! (no pun intended – it’s super hot!)

The #SpicySalsaChallenge runs through Halloween 2020 at which time, this Carolina Reaper salsa becomes a ghost and disappears.

Located at: 9360 W. Flamingo Road #110-521, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Learn more at: https://zabas.com/

