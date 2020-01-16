MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Papa Inc., a nationwide provider for seniors and caregivers announced today its newest partnership with Priority Health. Papa will provide “Grandkids On-Demand” for Priority Health’s PriorityMedicare Edge℠ and PriorityMedicare Ideal℠ Medicare Advantage plan members. The launch went live January 1, 2020 and it will be the only insurance plan in Michigan to cover services for seniors such as transportation, technology services and companionship to qualified members.



This partnership will improve senior citizen’s mental health and help reduce loneliness and social isolation to allow seniors to age in place.

“We are thrilled to partner with Priority Health and help support their Medicare Advantage PriorityMedicare Edge and PriorityMedicare Ideal members in Michigan for their needs as they age in place,” said Founder and CEO Andrew Parker. “The partnership is exciting for both organizations.”

Aging in place is becoming more popular with senior citizens. A recent survey from AARP (*see note 1) showed that roughly 90% of American seniors wish to live at home for as long as possible. The downside to aging in place is the social isolation it brings. A recent poll from The National Poll on Health Aging (*see note 2) found that more than a quarter of its respondents said they only had social contact once a week, or less, with family members they don’t live with, friends and neighbors. Papa’s partnership with Priority Health will give seniors more care and companionship.

“We are excited to be the first health plan in Michigan to provide the unique services which Papa provides,” said CEO of Priority Health Joan Budden. “Most people are not used to a health care plan that provides in-home assistance to this degree, which is creating excitement in our Medicare community.”

About Papa

Papa is a Miami startup that has Grandkids On-Demand who provides assistance and companionship to senior citizens throughout Florida, California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Illinois, and Kansas. Papa launched their service in January of 2018. For more information, visit https://www.joinpapa.com/

About Priority Health Plan

With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan, offering a broad portfolio of health benefit options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than a million members each year, and offering a network that includes 97 percent of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Priority Health is the smart choice for people seeking affordable, quality health insurance.

