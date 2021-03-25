DENVER, Colo., March 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leaders in Colorado eye health advocacy, the Colorado Optometric Association (COA) and 2020 Eyes Colorado, announce that participating local optometrists are offering no-cost comprehensive eye exams to infants 6-12 months of age regardless of income or insurance. These no-cost infant eye exams are part of a national public health program called InfantSEE®. This program is designed to improve a child’s quality of life by ensuring proper eye health development in infants and early detection of any eye health challenges before learning is impacted.

“An infant’s first comprehensive eye exam with an optometrist is essential in understanding their individual eye health and development. Vision screenings with a pediatrician can miss about one-third of eye health challenges and that can impact learning even before the child gets to the classroom,” says Dr. Tom Cruse, President of the Colorado Optometric Association.

The InfantSEE program helps children start a lifetime of learning with healthy eyes. Colorado’s doctors of optometry recommend eye exams at 6-12 months, age 3, and age 5, then every year following. Three eye exams by age 5 is the best way to ensure your child’s visual system is ready for classroom learning.

Getting a no-cost InfantSEE comprehensive eye exam is easy!

Step 1: Locate a participating InfantSEE optometrist HERE https://colorado.aoa.org/doctor-locator-search (don’t forget to check the box labeled “Show only InfantSEE® Providers”).

Step 2: Call and schedule the no-cost InfantSEE eye exam.

Step 3: Begin a lifetime of healthy eye and vision care.

Learn more about InfantSEE: https://2020eyescolorado.org/infantsee-free-eye-exams/

About the Colorado Optometric Association (COA):

The Colorado Optometric Association (COA) is the professional organization of optometrists in Colorado. Over 600 Colorado Doctors of Optometry are voluntary members of the Association. COA has also launched a public health campaign called 2020 Eyes Colorado – https://2020eyescolorado.org/.

Since 1892, the COA has assisted its members in providing the highest standard of professional care to their patients by sponsoring continuing education programs for doctors, advocating in local and state governments for programs and laws that represent patients’ best interests, and providing information for the public. For more information, please visit http://www.visioncare.org/ or call 303-863-9778.

