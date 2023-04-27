BUFFALO, N.Y., April 27, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage automation software and application programming interfaces (APIs), today announced Peak Residential Lending has implemented its complete application suite – LiteSpeed, QuickQual and Fee Chaser – into its existing tech stack to power a digital-first borrower experience.



“As a relatively new company, we have been thoughtful and strategic about our tech decisions to ensure we’re investing in tools and platforms that drive real operational value. Having used some of the more well-known POS systems previously, we were looking for a more flexible platform that would deliver the essential features and functionality we need to make an impactful first impression with borrowers at a price that was affordable,” said Charly Bates, Branch Manager at Peak Residential. “Not only did LiteSpeed meet all our needs, but the entire LenderLogix product suite has enabled us to build a digital native lending operation starting from our initial borrower touchpoint, and its seamless integration with Encompass has enhanced the value we get out of our existing tech stack.”

LiteSpeed powers Peak Residential’s loan application process, delivering a simple but highly engaging borrower experience integrated with Encompass® while giving lenders peace of mind that they’re collecting everything needed to hit the ground running. For instance, LiteSpeed automatically curates a list of needed documents for the borrower to collect and upload. From there, QuickQual allows the borrower and real estate agent to run payment and closing cost scenarios based on parameters set by the loan officer (LO) and generate pre-approval letters instantly. Once the borrower moves from application to the underwriting phase, Fee Chaser extends the value derived from LiteSpeed and QuickQual through the seamless collection of up-front costs, such as appraisal fees.

“Peak Residential is a prime example of the speed and ease with which lenders can implement our tools. Thanks to their eagerness and engagement from the start, we had them up and running on all three platforms in less than two weeks, resulting in one of our fastest implementations to date,” said LenderLogix Founder and CEO Patrick O’Brien. “We intentionally designed our applications for rapid implementation so lenders can deliver highly personalized and powerful borrower experiences within weeks of making the buy decision. That way, our customers and their borrowers can begin realizing the transparency and efficiency benefits our applications deliver throughout the homebuying process as quickly as possible.”

About LenderLogix

