PITTSBURGH, Pa., Oct. 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PIC, a Pittsburgh-based digital marketing agency and HubSpot Platinum Partner, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Founded in 2001 by Jeff Schroeffel as Pittsburgh Internet Consulting, PIC began as an SEO and paid search provider and has grown into a full-service marketing partner while maintaining the principle that has guided the agency from the beginning: client relationships should be built for the long haul.



Image caption: PIC Celebrates 25 Years of Walking With Clients.

“We have a 25-year track record of helping our clients grow by doing what our name promises: walking with them every step of the way,” said Jeff Schroeffel, President & Founder. “Marketing has changed dramatically since 2001, but the most important part of our work has not. We work alongside our clients, evolve with their needs, and take ownership of the results. This anniversary belongs as much to our clients and team as it does to PIC.”

A RECORD BUILT ON PARTNERSHIP

Long-term relationships have helped shape PIC’s Walk With You Marketing® approach. Rather than delivering isolated tactics, the agency works as an extension of client teams to align goals, people, priorities, and execution around specific growth objectives. That commitment reflects one of PIC’s defining values: We succeed when our clients thrive.

The anniversary also gives tangible meaning to PIC’s Found. Chosen. Trusted. For PIC, trust is not simply a marketing claim. It is earned through open and honest communication, accountable work, continuous improvement, and relationships built over time.

EVOLVING WITH MARKETING AND WITH CLIENTS

PIC’s evolution directly reflects the changing needs of its clients and those clients trusting PIC to deliver additional marketing services. The agency expanded into website design and development in 2010 and became a HubSpot partner and inbound marketing agency in 2015. In 2020, PIC introduced its Walk With You Marketing® and proprietary Hero Mission Strategy® frameworks—both trademarked in 2024—to help businesses move beyond traditional buyer personas and connect deeply with their customers’ real-world goals. Pittsburgh Internet Consulting rebranded as PIC in 2023, and in 2025, earned HubSpot’s Custom Integration accreditation.

Today, PIC’s capabilities span data-driven marketing strategy, SEO, paid media, email, content, website development, growth-driven design, and HubSpot consulting.

STILL WALKING WITH YOU

Today, PIC is led by partners Jeff Schroeffel, Robb Luther, Brad Gerlach and Blaine Clapper, supported by a skilled and experienced team of more than 20 strategists, account managers, designers, developers and digital marketing specialists serving clients across the U.S.

“We’ve had clients since people were searching on Altavista. The tools may change, but the job doesn’t. Figure out what the client is trying to win and help them win it,” said Robb Luther, Vice President of Business Development at PIC. “It’s worked for the last 25 years. It’ll work for the next 25.”

As artificial intelligence, automation, and changing buyer behavior reshape marketing, PIC will continue to evolve alongside its clients by investing in the people, technology, and strategic capabilities that drive sustainable growth while preserving the collaborative partnerships at the heart of its Walk With You approach.

ABOUT PIC

Founded in Pittsburgh in 2001, PIC is a full-service marketing agency and HubSpot Platinum Partner that helps growth-oriented organizations develop and execute more effective marketing strategies. Through its Walk With You Marketing® and Hero Mission Strategy® approaches, PIC works as an extension of its clients’ teams—aligning people, priorities, and execution around measurable growth. Learn more at https://www.walkwithpic.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Blaine Clapper

PIC | Walk With You Marketing®

412-942-0222

300 Weyman Road, Suite 215, Pittsburgh, PA 15236

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Image caption: PIC Celebrates 25 Years of Walking With Clients.

News Source: PIC Inc.