JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads, IMI announced today the April 2022 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. IMI tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 148 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 130 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 56 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 55 New Projects

Expansion – 51 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 46 New Projects

Plant Closings – 11 New Projects

Largest Planned Project

During the month of April, our research team identified 17 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by VinFast Auto US, who is planning to invest $4 billion for the construction of a manufacturing and distribution facility in MONCURE, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2024.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

New York – 13

California – 11

Michigan – 11

Ontario – 9

Indiana – 8

Ohio – 8

South Carolina – 8

Texas – 8

Minnesota – 5

North Carolina – 5

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

KENTUCKY:

EV battery mfr. is planning to invest $2 billion for the construction of a 3 million sf manufacturing facility in BOWLING GREEN, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

KANSAS:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $650 million for the construction of a 500,000 sf processing facility in MANHATTAN, KS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CALIFORNIA:

Steel fabricator is planning to invest $350 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in MOJAVE, CA. Construction is expected to start in early 2023, with completion slated for early 2025.

ALABAMA:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $300 million for an expansion and equipment upgrades at their warehouse and manufacturing facility in MONTGOMERY, AL.

TEXAS:

Custom corrugated paper products mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 1 million sf distribution and manufacturing facility on S. US-67 in CEDAR HILL, TX.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Building materials mfr. is planning to invest $118 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in OXFORD, NC by 225,000 sf. They have recently received approval for the project.

MISSOURI:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $109 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in TROY, MO. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ARKANSAS:

Flexible packaging products mfr. is expanding and planning to invest $80 million for the construction of a manufacturing and distribution facility in SEARCY, AR. They have recently received approval for the project.

GEORGIA:

Horticultural container mfr. is planning to invest $44 million for the construction of a 256,000 sf manufacturing facility in LYONS, GA. They have recently received approval for the project.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Automotive glass mfr. is planning to invest $34.5 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in FOUNTAIN INN, SC. Completion is slated for early 2023.

