DENVER, Colo., Oct. 7, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced today that it has been named one of the AI Pioneer Award winners by PROGRESS in Lending. Honorees include 14 financial technology companies whose AI work spans the loan lifecycle from origination through servicing.



Image caption: PROGRESS in Lending honors ACES Quality Management’s AI advancements with 2026 AI Pioneer Award.

This award recognizes ACES’ technological advancements in AI through ACES Intelligence®, the financial services industry’s first AI-powered quality control (QC) engine, to remove the manual bottlenecks that have long shaped mortgage QC. ACES launched ACES Intelligence in September 2025, allowing auditors to build loan selection criteria by describing the filters they need in plain English and to draft Executive Summaries covering selection methods, defect statistics and key findings. The platform also detects personally identifiable information, such as Social Security and credit card numbers, to limit the exposure of borrower data.

“We know how important AI is becoming in our industry, and we believe it has to be used wisely, with strong governance and people at the center,” said Trevor Gauthier, chief executive officer of ACES Quality Management. “ACES Intelligence doesn’t automate QC. It helps reviewers work faster on the tasks around the audit, like building selection criteria and drafting findings summaries, so they can focus on the judgment calls that define quality. Customers tell us a full audit takes them hours less now, and we appreciate PROGRESS in Lending for recognizing our efforts.”

Georgia’s Own Credit Union reported shorter review times on individual loans after adopting ACES Intelligence, while compliance consulting firm CrossCheck Compliance LLC said the platform let its managers shift time from rewriting audit findings to serving clients. ACES Intelligence customer adoption has more than tripled since general availability.

The full list of 2026 AI Pioneer Award winners is available at mymortgagemindset.com/the-2026-ai-pioneer-award-winners-are.

For more information about ACES Intelligence, visit www.acesintelligence.com.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

14 of the top 30 banks; and

7 of the top 15 credit unions in the United States.

ACES also supports multiple state housing authorities and mortgage insurers, a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) and dozens of third-party QC service providers that collectively serve hundreds of financial institutions.

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® enables independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions to easily manage and customize the system to their specific needs including the ability to evaluate loan risk at scale without relying on IT or outside resources. With ACES’ AI-powered capabilities, audit teams can translate complexity into clear insights and accelerate performance.

Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

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News Source: ACES Quality Management