NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., June 26, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, a service provider automating income, employment and asset verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, today announced that its founder and CEO Shmulik Fishman has been named one of Inman’s 2025 Best of Finance, his second consecutive appearance on the list. Inman’s editorial team hand-selects distinguished professionals for their role in driving the mortgage and financial services industries forward through leadership, exceptional service and commitment to innovation.



Image caption: Argyle CEO Shmulik Fishman.

Inman, a leading independent news publisher for the residential real estate industry, recognized Fishman for transforming income and employment verification through fast, reliable and cost-effective connections to consumer-permissioned payroll data. Since early 2023, Argyle has onboarded over 100 mortgage lenders, enabling time savings of 5–7 days per loan and delivering cost savings up to 80% on verification of income and employment (VOIE).

“Verifying income and employment is one of the most critical steps in the underwriting process, but it should never be a barrier to efficient lending,” said Fishman. “We’ve built a platform that replaces outdated processes with technology lenders can rely on to move faster, improve loan quality, lower costs and deliver a better experience for borrowers. Recognition like this reflects the real value we’re delivering to the industry.”

“In a year that has seen significant shifts and challenges in the mortgage and finance sectors, the dedication and ingenuity of these honorees have been truly inspiring,” said Emily Paquette, Inman CEO. “The 2025 Best of Finance honorees have demonstrated a commitment to empowering homebuyers and investors, and we are incredibly proud to recognize their outstanding contributions to our industry.”

Inman Awards recognizes the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry for their commitment to excellence and service. The Best of Finance Awards are the latest in Inman’s highly regarded real estate awards program.

Read the complete list of winners at https://www.inman.com/best-of-finance-awards/.

About Argyle:

Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income, employment and asset verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers’ payroll and bank accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs, and build better product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers’ ability to pay and improve loan quality—all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle’s commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading verification platform, visit https://argyle.com/.

