BRANDON and WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A veteran podiatric surgeon is taking his years of experience in the classroom and the surgical suite to Modern Foot & Ankle. For more than two decades, Dean Sorrento, DPM, a double board-certified foot and ankle specialist, has embraced a nuanced solution to fully educate his patients regarding their diagnoses and treatment options.



“I use a technology-based, patient-centric approach that simplifies the challenge and offers real solutions,” he explained.

This is in line with the approach of Modern Foot & Ankle, a leading-edge podiatric group with 13 clinics in Tampa and Orlando, Fla. The practice prioritizes customer service and leverages advanced technologies to provide each patient with a unique, comfortable, and efficient experience.

Dr. Sorrento says he believes patients will appreciate the streamlined care that simplifies their visits and makes them more enjoyable. Today he will start seeing patients, dividing his time between the Brandon clinic, located at 540 Medical Oaks Avenue, and the Wesley Chapel office at 5841 Argerian Drive.

“My family and I enjoy the activities and sporting events found on the west coast as well as the beaches,” he said. “Being in the Wesley Chapel and Brandon areas will allow us to be in a suburban family community while still being close to all that Tampa has to offer.”

Dr. Sorrento spent 22 years of his medical career in Pennsylvania after completing his training at the University of Pennsylvania. He co-founded a podiatric practice and later merged with an orthopedic group—all while educating the next generation of foot and ankle surgeons as an assistant professor at Penn State University.

“To teach podiatry and simultaneously practice it is to gain a comprehensive, real-time knowledge base,” said Dr. Sorrento. “I was consistently sharing my experiences in the practice with my students.”

With a wide range of skills and many years of practice, Dr. Sorrento’s special interests include deformity correction, sports medicine, and cutting-edge bunion procedures. Yet he underscores the importance of solving problems without surgical intervention and preserving it as a last resort.

“Being a podiatrist offers an opportunity to alleviate patients’ problems in many different areas, such as injury, sports medicine, biomechanics, and surgery, if needed,” he said. “Patients should come to my office if they desire a comfortable, educational experience with a modern twist.”

