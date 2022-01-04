DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced its Chief Compliance Officer Elisha Werner has been named one of Mortgage Professional America’s (MPA) Elite Women 2021. The MPA Elite Women award seeks to honor women in the mortgage sector who are pushing boundaries to diversify a traditionally male-dominated industry.



PHOTO CAPTION: Chief Compliance Officer Elisha Werner.

“Given how critical compliance is to the mortgage origination process, Promontory MortgagePath has curated a deep bench of regulatory compliance talent — ensuring compliance permeates throughout our entire solution and providing our clients with best-in-class, consultative expertise,” said Debora Aydelotte, chief operating officer at Promontory MortgagePath. “Elisha plays a critical role in our ability to deliver this knowledge and support, and on behalf of our team, I’d like to congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”

Werner is a renowned attorney with more than 20 years of compliance experience in the financial services industry. She leads compliance efforts for Promontory MortgagePath’s residential mortgage operations and oversees the regulatory and compliance implementation process, including contributing to and testing the company’s cutting-edge compliance controls and digital mortgage origination technology.

“Succeeding at PMP is not difficult given the company’s solidly built compliance foundation and partners who emphasize continued development of compliant processes and technology. I am grateful to be part of such a uniquely focused organization,” Werner said.

Prior to joining Promontory MortgagePath, Elisha held various leadership positions with mortgage banking and financial services firms such as First National Bank of Omaha, Opus Capital Markets Consultants, Midwest Equity Mortgage, and Wipro Gallagher Solutions, working to establish a holistic approach to compliance and risk within each organization.

To view the full list of 2021 MPA Elite Women, visit: https://www.mpamag.com/us/best-in-mortgage/elite-women-2021/319778#winnersListSection

About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for helping community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com.

About Mortgage Professional America

A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter. For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com/.

