DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage and tech-driven fulfillment solutions, announced it has hired Diane Capers and Greg Bruns as regional vice presidents in the company’s sales division. Capers and Bruns will advance Promontory MortgagePath’s comprehensive sales strategy by cultivating pivotal relationships to strengthen and grow Promontory MortgagePath’s position as the industry’s leading mortgage fulfillment platform.



“We’re experiencing an outpouring of interest in our products as banks seek to adapt to and manage the current low-rate, digitally-driven mortgage market,” said Promontory MortgagePath Chief Operating Officer Debora Aydelotte. “Diane and Greg have proven track records in business development operations and will undoubtedly magnify our sales division’s impact, leveraging their industry experience to drive our mission forward.”

As a previous sales director with more than 20 years of experience, Capers has earned a reputation for exceeding sales goals, managing lengthy client rosters and securing new business opportunities. Having driven significant margin and revenue growth in past roles, Capers also possesses an acute ability to deepen client relationships and capture new business by utilizing skilled negotiation techniques. She has experience working in business development at several mortgage banking firms, including Caliber Home Loans and Lenders One and has expanded her expertise into the digital mortgage technology sector, most recently with Optimal Blue.

Bruns brings more than a decade of experience in commercial banking and mortgage technology, possessing a keen knowledge of the mortgage and financial industries. As an intuitive sales professional, Bruns has managed a full cycle sales territory of more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies, fostering and maintaining client relationships on a large scale and establishing footholds in new markets.

To learn more about open options at Promontory MortgagePath, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com/careers/.

About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly-changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for their ability to help community lenders solve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, https://www.mortgagepath.com.

