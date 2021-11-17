DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions, announced today its Founder and CEO Gene Ludwig was named one of the top technology executives by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) as part of its annual NVTC Tech 100 awards. Ludwig was recognized for his career-long efforts to address economic inequality through improved access to technology and a more fulsome understanding of the economic realities facing Americans today.

“While our nation continues to adapt to our new normal of living during a global pandemic, I am pleased that Virginia continues to be a leading tech hub of flourishing businesses and career opportunities. I am proud to announce that Gene Ludwig is a 2021 NVTC Tech 100 honoree. He is a key contributor to making our region a vibrant and inclusive place to live, work and learn,” said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC.

Under Ludwig’s direction, Promontory MortgagePath announced an initiative in October 2020 to support minority depository institutions (MDIs) and community development financial institutions (CDFIs) efforts to help these institutions overcome the steep barriers to entry in providing mortgages and expand access to credit and homeownership in underserved communities. While still in the early stages of rollout, Promontory MortgagePath’s MDI initiative has already yielded significant results for its initial participants, with one institution on target to expand its mortgage operations into four additional markets within the first year of launch.

“I’m honored to be included in the NVTC Tech 100,” Ludwig said. “Improving access to financial resources for all Americans has been one of the driving forces of my career, and in today’s digitally driven environment, technology has become the great equalizer in addressing the economic disparities that have plagued underserved communities, particularly those of color.”

As managing partner of venture capital firm Canapi Ventures, Ludwig guides the firm’s strategic investment in early to growth-stage fintech companies with the ultimate goal of giving local bankers access to the most innovative technologies available today to improve the delivery of financial services to their communities.

In 2019, Gene founded the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP). Its research includes new economic indicators for both unemployment, issued monthly, and earnings, issued quarterly. These statistics aim to provide policymakers and the public with a more transparent view into the economic situation of all Americans as compared with traditionally relied upon metrics. LISEP also seeks to guide and support policy initiatives that increase opportunities for struggling Americans.

“By providing a more realistic view of Americans’ economic struggles, we can be more surgical and specific in the solutions we apply to address those challenges,” Ludwig added.

Per the NVTC’s announcement regarding the awards, “This year’s program attracted 130 nominations across three award categories: Company, Executive and NextGen Leader…The final NVTC Tech 100 Award list comprises 64 tech companies, 33 executives, and three emerging leaders — each consistently demonstrating dedication, vision and innovation.”

Honorees will be celebrated at the event on December 8, 2021, at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. To view the full list of this year’s honorees, visit https://www.nvtc.org/NVTC/News/News_Articles/NVTC_Announces_the_2021_Tech_100_Honorees.aspx.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the national capital region’s technology community. As one of the nation’s largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Nearly 500 entities make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.

About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for helping community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com.

News Source: Promontory MortgagePath