Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage origination and tech-driven fulfillment solutions, announced today it has added Scott Turnquest as its new Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Turnquest will oversee strategy and development for Promontory MortgagePath's fintech offerings to help the firm fulfill its mission to help lenders leverage dynamic technology to engineer a faster, simpler, more-inclusive mortgage process.



“Scott is an insightful, purposeful and dedicated software engineer and technology leader who not only possesses extensive experience in the fintech space, but also brings a leadership approach that focuses on building high-functioning, autonomous and empowered teams,” said Promontory MortgagePath Chief Operating Officer Debora Aydelotte. “His experience in leading strategy and product development in the financial services and lending industries will prove to be a crucial asset for Promontory MortgagePath, and we look forward to experiencing his leadership in action.”

Turnquest brings more than 20 years of technology experience to Promontory MortgagePath, with several years of experience operating solely in fintech. He comes to Promontory MortgagePath from Kindur, a fintech startup aimed at helping the Baby Boomer generation plan for retirement, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. Prior to Kindur, Turnquest held senior engineering leadership positions at GitHub, a leading software development platform, and Earnest, a fintech firm offering private student loans and student loan refinancing using merit-based lending.

Turnquest earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Macalester College and a Master of Science in software engineering from the University of Minnesota. He also has placed a premium on volunteerism, having worked with Hackbright Academy and Black Girls CODE, two organizations whose mission is to increase female representation in technology.

“The decision to join MortgagePath was easy for two reasons: people and purpose,” Turnquest said. “Working with a group of talented and values-minded people is a joy, and I found those traits in everyone I’ve met. It was also important for me to join an organization whose mission truly resonates with me. Community banks are an essential part of economies that are often overlooked. I’ve seen firsthand how vital community banks are so I’m immensely proud to help them thrive.”

About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly-changing residential mortgage market.

Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for their ability to help community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges.

To learn more, https://www.mortgagepath.com.

