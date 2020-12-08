DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage and tech-driven fulfillment solutions, announced today it has recruited Elisha Werner as chief compliance officer, mortgage operations. In this role, Werner will lead compliance efforts for Promontory MortgagePath’s residential mortgage operations and oversee the regulatory and compliance implementation process including contributing to and testing the company’s cutting-edge compliance controls and digital mortgage origination technology.

In addition, Werner will support the development, implementation and ongoing performance of Promontory MortgagePath’s compliance management system, which serves as the foundation for its mortgage fulfillment services.

“Compliance is the foundation on which our solution is built, and Elisha’s demonstrated experience in mortgage compliance will directly support us in equipping lenders with best-in-class technology at the highest level of compliance adherence,” said Debora Aydelotte, chief operating officer at Promontory MortgagePath. “Her role as chief compliance officer enhances our digital mortgage and fulfillment services platform, further reducing lenders’ risk, and strengthening Promontory MortgagePath’s position as a trusted partner in managing today’s regulatory burden.”

With more than 20 years’ experience in mortgage-industry compliance, Werner has served as general counsel of a title company, chief compliance officer of a mortgage banker and most recently as chief compliance counsel for Opus Capital Markets Consultants. In these roles, she managed all aspects of compliance oversight for operations, loan file due diligence and quality control.

“In today’s environment, there are plenty of fintech providers building technology where compliance is secondary or an afterthought. As community lenders grow their mortgage operations, it is more important than ever they leverage digitally-driven mortgage services prioritizing compliance,” said Werner. “Promontory MortgagePath’s commitment to keeping abreast of the latest regulatory and investor changes offers community lenders assurance that as their loan volumes increase, their level of compliance risk will not respond in kind, and I am eager to utilize my expertise in this area to help maintain this commitment to our community lender partners.”

About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly-changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for their ability to help community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, https://www.mortgagepath.com.

