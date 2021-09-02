DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced two of its employees – Human Resources Director Chiara Mazzonis and Managing Director of Development Operations and Data Dean McCall – have been recognized by industry trade publication HousingWire in its 2021 HW Insiders awards program.



“Chiara and Dean exemplify what it means to be an operational superstar. Both have been with Promontory MortgagePath from the beginning, and their dedication, hard work and passion for our mission to deliver a faster, more inclusive mortgage origination process have helped the company reach new heights in the past year,” said Debora Aydelotte, chief operating officer at Promontory MortgagePath. “It is with great pride that we congratulate them both on this well-deserved honor.”

Mazzonis was recognized for her efforts over the past year in managing a 91.2% increase in Promontory MortgagePath’s workforce – many of whom are remote employees – while also maintaining all-time-high employee satisfaction levels and a less than 1% employee turnover rate during the pandemic. With Mazzonis’ help, Promontory MortgagePath has also prioritized diversity and equity as its workforce grows. Currently, more than half of executive-level positions are held by women and/or persons of color, and the company has achieved an 8% year-over-year increase in the diversity of its entire employee base and a 10% increase in the number of female team members.

As the mastermind behind Promontory MortgagePath’s cloud infrastructure blueprint, McCall has developed a talent for matching data architecture to unique mortgage-industry problems and incorporating self-service data insights into mortgage operations. In addition to many of his back-end development contributions, McCall led the team responsible for creating Promontory MortgagePath’s point-of-sale technology Borrower Wallet®, as well as developing the company’s proprietary data collection tools Perfected Qualifying Data® and IncomeAI®. Thanks to his efforts, Promontory MortgagePath has grown from a start-up to more than 200+ employees servicing multiple customers in just a few short years.



At Promontory MortgagePath, McCall has been able to channel over 20 years of industry experience into efforts that have helped clients achieve, on average, a 75% increase in the number of loan applications taken per month, with month-over-month increases reaching as high as 255%.

“The housing economy has successfully navigated a year of record high volumes and technological innovation moving at breakneck speed – all while grappling with the operational challenges presented by a global pandemic,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “This is the perfect time to pause and recognize the professionals in mortgage, real estate and technology who are truly moving this market forward. The 2021 HousingWire Insiders all possess the intellect, stamina and leadership to transform the housing industry for the better – growing businesses and supporting millions of American families.”

The HousingWire Insiders awards program seeks to highlight team members that are behind the scenes and vital to their organization’s success. Insider honorees have been featured in the September issue of HousingWire Magazine. The complete list of HousingWire Insiders can be viewed on www.housingwire.com.

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for helping community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com.

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

