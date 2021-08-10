DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced Chief Operating Officer Debora Aydelotte and Managing Director and Head of Vendor Management Louann Bernstone have been selected as NEXT Powerhouse Partners.



PHOTO CAPTION: Chief Operating Officer Debora Aydelotte.

The #NEXTPowerhouse Partner awards program honors female powerhouses at the intersection of the mortgage and technology industries.

“Promontory MortgagePath must have the highest quality team members in order to deliver the technology and scalability community lenders need to compete,” said Promontory MortgagePath Founder and CEO Gene Ludwig. “Debora Aydelotte and Louann Bernstone are perfect examples of our best-in-class team. They are incredible leaders who we depend on day in and day out. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and appreciate that NEXT recognized their talent.”

Aydelotte’s passion for mentorship and commitment to employee success caught the attention of NEXT. Under her leadership, Promontory MortgagePath has grown tremendously from both a product and personnel perspective while blazing a trail for diversity and inclusion in the organization’s leadership team. In the past 12 months, Aydelotte has overseen the Transform product launch, kicked off Promontory MortgagePath’s initiative to help community development financial institutions (CDFIs) and minority-owned depositories (MDIs) expand mortgage credit access, and overseen the successful implementation of its first MDI, Industrial Bank, and the onboarding of two MDIs.



PHOTO CAPTION: Managing Director and Head of Vendor Management Louann Bernstone.

Bernstone was recognized for her efforts in curating and managing Promontory MortgagePath’s tech stack, which includes all vendor onboarding and oversight to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and minimize vendor risk, leading due diligence efforts and ensuring all third parties are performing at optimal levels.

Thanks to Promontory MortgagePath’s tech stack, community lenders utilizing Promontory MortgagePath’s Borrower Wallet® point-of-sale technology and mortgage fulfillment services have experienced a 75% increase in the average number of loan applications taken per month, with month-over-month increases reaching as high as 255%. In addition, the application pull-through rate for Promontory MortgagePath’s clients is 86%, demonstrating the overall quality of initial loan applications.

The full list of NEXT Powerhouse partners and award honorees can be viewed at https://nextmortgagenews.com/2021-next-powerhouse-award-winners/.

About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for helping community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com.

