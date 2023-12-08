TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Publishers Newswire (PNW), a news publisher covering books, music and software launched in 2004, has announced its latest semiannual “books to bookmark” list of 8 new and interesting books from small publishers and self-published authors in North America published over the past year. These books are often overlooked due to not coming from major traditional book publishing houses.



Image Caption: Books to Bookmark for Dec. 2023.

“To cap off a great year in publishing, we’re proud to amplify some great new books across multiple categories,” says PNW editor and publisher, Christopher Laird Simmons, who has worked in the publishing world since the late ‘70s, and is also CEO of the website’s parent company, NEOTROPE®.

Herewith are 8 interesting reads from 2023 worth a look (alphabetical order, based on book title):

DEBUT AUTHOR DEWALT DU PLESSIS UNVEILS CAPTIVATING SCI-FI AND FANTASY NOVEL ‘ASH MOONLIGHT’

Dewalt du Plessis introduces readers to his mesmerizing imagination and world-building skills in his debut novel, “Ash Moonlight” (ISBN: 978-0228886617). Originally conceived as song lyrics, “Ash Moonlight” has blossomed into a captivating tale set in a post-apocalyptic world. In this era, following The Great Star Fall, the once-kindled bonds of unity have been replaced by mounting tensions between the Ahusaka and Dyenie tribes. Du Plessis’s richly woven narrative transports readers to a mesmerizing realm, where intricate character dynamics, atmospheric world-building, and suspenseful storytelling combine to create an unforgettable reading experience. Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-debut-author-dewalt-du-plessis-unveils-captivating-sci-fi-fantasy-novel-ash-moonlight/

NEW BOOK BY JESSE J. ANDERSON ‘EXTRA FOCUS’ PROVIDES EMPOWERING QUICK START GUIDE TO LIVING WITH ADULT ADHD

ADHD advocate and author Jesse J. Anderson is proud to release “Extra Focus: The Quick Start Guide to Adult ADHD” (ISBN: 979-8988644200). The book intends to redefine how adults with ADHD (Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder) navigate their unique challenges, by offering compassionate understanding and practical strategies for effective living. Written by an adult with ADHD for adults with ADHD, “Extra Focus” offers the compassionate understanding and practical strategies needed to stop struggling and start thriving. Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-new-book-extra-focus-provides-empowering-quick-start-guide-to-living-with-adult-adhd/

AMAL INDI SHARES THE PATH TO TRUE HAPPINESS IN HIS #1 BEST SELLING BOOK ‘HAPPINESS MOUNTAIN’

Amal Indi, a seasoned Solutions Architect with over two decades of experience in the financial sector, has unveiled his profound journey to unlock genuine happiness and inner peace in his latest book, “Happiness Mountain – Make every experience a happy experience” (ISBN: 978-1734068740). After years of dedicated research and personal exploration, Amal is now poised to guide readers toward an elevated understanding of happiness, offering them a chance to reshape their lives and find enduring joy. Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-author-amal-indi-shares-the-path-to-true-happiness-in-his-1-best-selling-book-happiness-mountain/

SEVAL SEER’S ‘OM VEL WAY: BE HAPPY AND MAKE HAPPY’ NAVIGATES THE OBSTACLES THAT HINDER OUR PATH TO HAPPINESS, PRIMARILY OUR IGNORANCE ABOUT OUR TRUE NATURE

Seval Seer has unveiled an enlightening book, “Om Vel Way: Be Happy and Make Happy,” (IBSN: 978-1779410658) which delves deep into the essence of human existence and the pursuit of true happiness. With a focus on the theme “Be Happy and Make Happy,” Seval Seer’s book offers a powerful and insightful perspective on the human journey. Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-author-seval-seer-releases-profound-new-book-om-vel-way-be-happy-and-make-happy/

‘MESSAGE IN THE BOTTLE’ – MASTER SOMMELIER TIM GAISER WRITES DEFINITIVE WINE-TASTING GUIDE FOR PROFESSIONALS AND NOVICES

Master Sommelier Tim Gaiser has released an updated version of “Message in the Bottle: A Guide to Tasting Wine” (ISBN: 978-1955750479). The book is a valuable resource for professional tasters, as well as an outstanding guide for the casual enthusiast who wants to learn more about how to appreciate a glass of wine. Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-master-sommelier-writes-definitive-wine-tasting-guide-for-professionals-and-novices/

MONICA BUCHANAN SHARES HER PERSONAL JOURNEY IN NEW MEMOIR, ‘OUTSIDER: MAKING SENSE OF MY JOURNEY AS A SURVIVOR’

Author and psychologist Monica Buchanan unveils her memoir, “Outsider: Making Sense of My Journey as a Survivor,” (IBSN: 978-0228891673) which offers readers an introspective look at her life experiences and her path to overcoming adversity. Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-monica-buchanan-shares-her-personal-journey-in-new-book-outsider-making-sense-of-my-journey-as-a-survivor/

SUSTAINABILITY IN THE AIR’ OFFERS CLIMATE CHANGE HOPE

In “Sustainability in the Air: The Innovators Helping the Aviation Industry Take Climate Action” (ISBN: 978-1956955811), co-authos Shashank Nigam and Dirk Singer present a wide-ranging view of innovation in aviation, all while illustrating the complex web of considerations companies must navigate to become sustainable. Fortunately, Nigam and Singer’s research has pointed to an optimistic view of the future. “Sustainability in the Air” isn’t just a roadmap; it tells the stories of people in the aviation industry and within climate tech, planning for aviation’s net zero future. Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-legacy-launch-pad-publishing-releases-sustainability-in-the-air-to-offer-climate-change-hope/

K.R. BUTT REVEALS THE IMPACT OF PTSD ON A CANADIAN MILITARY FAMILY IN ‘UNARMOURED: PTSD AFFECTS US ALL’

Canadian author K.R. Butt has unveiled her thought-provoking book, “Unarmoured: PTSD Affects Us All” (ISBN: 978-0228869566). In this compelling work, Butt takes readers on a journey through the life of Norah, a young flight attendant, as she delves into the world of online dating in search of true love and family. Little does she know that her path will intersect with the hidden scars of war and the profound effects of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-author-k-r-butt-reveals-the-impact-of-ptsd-on-a-canadian-military-family-in-unarmoured-ptsd-affects-us-all/

MORE INFORMATION:

Learn more about additional books you’ve probably never heard of here: https://publishersnewswire.com/pnw/book-news/

ABOUT PUBLISHERS NEWSWIRE:

Publishers Newswire™ is an online publication founded in 2004, part of the Neotrope News Network, covering books and publishing, music and software news. Publishers Newswire does not endorse, “recommend,” or review any of the book titles mentioned, and the specific books mentioned are for informational purpose only. No fee or other consideration was paid for inclusion in this list.

ABOUT NEOTROPE:

Neotrope has been in the publishing business since the late 1970s, when then teenage founder Christopher Simmons published first “The Comic Collectors Comic Checklist” sold at the San Diego Comic-Con. The company went on to publish “The Galaxy of Fandom” a one-off entertainment magazine, and later “The Adama Journal” a fanzine for “Battlestar Galactica.” In 1982, “The Unicorn Hunters Guidebook” was featured in Playboy magazine. In 1987, a fanzine for “Star Trek: The Next Generation” called “Galaxy Class” launched. In 2008, the company published “FRACTOPIA” a coffee table art book by Simmons (ISBN: 978-0971055506; Neotrope Press).

The company publishing unit was originally called Silver Unicorn Graphics (S.U. Graphics and Marketing), became Mindset Press in 1987 and Neotrope Press in 1997. The Neotrope News Network was launched in 2004.

The company is also a leader in online advertising and marketing, public relations, music/video and multimedia. Neotrope is based in the Southern California wine country of Temecula. Neotrope® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and Europe. The company celebrated its 40th anniversary Jan. 2023.

Christopher Simmons has been a working journalist since 1984 when he sold his first article to POLYPHONY magazine. Later writing for diverse pubs including Computer Player, Digital Imaging, Micro Publishing News, Spazz, the Graphic Artist’s Guild newspaper, among many others. He has been widely interviewed on topics related to technology, marketing, health and entertainment.

Learn more about Neotrope at: https://neotrope.com/ (website under reconstruction 2024).

NOTE: NEOTROPE does not publish any of the books mentioned in this press release nor represent any author or publisher in an agency capacity. For questions about any of the books mentioned contact the author or publisher directly and not this website.

News Source: Publishers Newswire