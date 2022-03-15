FARGO, N.D., March 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PushSave and Babe Ruth League are proud to announce a partnership that will benefit the sports of youth baseball and softball across the United States and Canada. Over the next three years, PushSave will serve as Babe Ruth League’s exclusive fundraising partner, providing a highly automated and fully managed fundraising service to all the leagues and divisions under Babe Ruth League.

As a best-in-class fundraising program currently serving thousands of sports teams and clubs nationwide, PushSave aims to improve communities by enhancing youth sports programs, offering financial perks to fundraiser supporters, and bringing additional business to local merchants through their customizable coupon books. PushSave simplifies the fundraising process for each participant by providing a dedicated campaign manager to set up and oversee each fundraising campaign.

The program can be done entirely from a cell phone, fast-tracking the process for both the campaign participants and their supporters. PushSave’s all-in-one digital coupon book and donation platform eliminates the extra work typical with traditional fundraising.

“This partnership represents a mutual commitment to enhancing the sports of youth baseball and softball, and we’re excited to offer the benefits to our members and volunteers,” said Steven M. Tellefsen, President and CEO of Babe Ruth League. “When it comes to raising funds, we feel that PushSave is unmatched in terms of simplicity and effectiveness.”

“We’re honored to partner with Babe Ruth League and further our mission with them: to ensure every young person has the opportunity to experience sports without running into financial barriers,” said Mark Teckenburg, Chief Executive Officer of PushSave. “We’re confident that PushSave can serve to enrich the experience of everyone who participates in Babe Ruth League’s baseball and softball programs.”

Learn more: https://baberuthleague.pushsave.com/baberuth

About Babe Ruth League

Babe Ruth League, Inc. is an international non-profit educational organization providing baseball and softball programs for over one million players across 60,000+ teams, 11,000+ leagues and served by over 1.9 million volunteers. Its mission is to make better citizens through proper supervision of regulation competitive baseball and softball in addition to promoting mental and physical development. Learn more: https://www.baberuthleague.org.

About PushSave

PushSave® is a customizable mobile coupon book designed to support youth organizations and non-profits across the U.S. with our simple, easy-to-promote fundraiser. We’re the most uniquely designed fundraising solution bringing significant value to consumers, organizations, and merchants. Our managed services program is second to none in the fundraising industry and is ideal for minimizing volunteerism and reducing additional work. PushSave is 100% contactless and community-driven. Learn more: https://www.PushSave.com/.

