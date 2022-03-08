FARGO, N.D., March 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PONY Baseball and Softball and PushSave are proud to announce their three-year partnership. PushSave will serve PONY Baseball and Softball over the next three years as its managed services fundraising solution. Through this partnership, PushSave will provide PONY Baseball and Softball along with its member associations and clubs the opportunity to capitalize on PushSave’s innovative way to raise money.

Currently working with thousands of sports teams and clubs across the U.S., PushSave will continue to deliver best-in-class, contactless and community-driven fundraising. PushSave is an all-in-one digital coupon book and donation platform offering great value to the organizations raising money as well as the consumers supporting the organization. PushSave’s technology is highly automated and can be done entirely from a cell phone. The PushSave system eliminates the volunteerism typical with traditional fundraising and simplifies how organizations can raise the necessary funds to operate.

“In our search to find an efficient way for our leagues to raise money, we were impressed with PushSave’s streamlined fundraising platform,” said Abraham Key, President of PONY Baseball and Softball. “We’re pleased to offer this service to our members and believe it will have a significant impact making it easier to raise the funds needed to continue providing great experiences for young people in baseball and softball.”

“We’re committed to ensuring every young person has the opportunity to play baseball and softball, regardless of their financial situation,” said Mark Teckenburg, Chief Executive Officer of PushSave. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve PONY Baseball and Softball and all of their member associations and clubs, and glad to be working together to grow these iconic sports.”

Learn more: https://www.pushsave.com/teamupwithus

About PONY Baseball and Softball

PONY Baseball and Softball is an international amateur youth baseball and girls softball organization, headquartered in Washington, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1951, PONY has over 500,000 annual participants ages 5-18 in baseball and girls softball. The name PONY comes from the acronym, Protect Our Nation’s Youth. Member leagues are designed as a method of community action to help young people develop into better adults through participation in organized and supervised recreation. For more information contact PONY Baseball and Softball at P.O. Box 225, Washington, PA 15301, by phone at (724) 225-1060, fax at (724) 225-9852 or e-mail us at info@pony.org. Our website is https://www.pony.org.

About PushSave

PushSave® is a customized mobile coupon book designed to support youth organizations and non-profits across the U.S. with a simple, EASY to promote fundraiser. Our mission is to be THE MOST uniquely designed fundraising solution that brings obvious value to consumers, organizations, and merchants. Our managed services program is second to none in the fundraising industry and is ideal for minimizing volunteerism and reducing additional work. PushSave is 100% contactless and community-driven. Learn more: https://www.PushSave.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/toPupXHZHFo

