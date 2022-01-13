FARGO, N.D., Jan. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Washington Youth Soccer and PushSave are proud to announce their two-year partnership agreement. Over the next two years PushSave will serve as Washington Youth Soccer’s managed services fundraising solution. Through this partnership, PushSave will provide Washington Youth Soccer and its member associations and clubs the opportunity to capitalize on PushSave’s unique and innovative way to raise money.

Currently working with thousands of sports teams and clubs across the U.S., PushSave will continue to deliver best-in-class, contactless and community-driven fundraising. PushSave is a digital coupon book and donation platform (all in one) offering great value to the organizations for raising money as well as for the consumers who support the organization. PushSave’s technology is highly automated and simple to use right from a cell phone. The PushSave system eliminates the volunteerism that is typical with traditional fundraising and streamlines how organizations can raise the necessary funds to operate.

“We were pursuing a simple and effective way for associations to raise money when we discovered PushSave. We believe this system will bring significant value to our members and we are thrilled for this partnership,” said Nick Perera, Executive Director of Washington Youth Soccer.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve Washington Youth Soccer and all of their member associations and clubs,” said Mark Teckenburg, Chief Executive Officer of PushSave. “We are committed to ensuring every kid has the opportunity to play the great sport of soccer, regardless of their financial situation and our number one objective is to help grow the sport of soccer in Washington and across the U.S.”

Learn more: https://www.pushsave.com/teamupwithus

About Washington Youth Soccer

Washington Youth Soccer is a nonprofit organization bringing soccer opportunities at all levels of the game to kids ages 5-19 across the state. Our organization is comprised of 33 Member Associations and over 150 clubs that facilitate recreational, select and regional programs as well as TOPSoccer (soccer programming for players with disabilities). Additionally, we run four annual State Cup Tournaments, state level leagues, an Elite Player Development program, and several soccer outreach programs. Learn more: https://washingtonyouthsoccer.org/.

About PushSave

PushSave® is a customized mobile coupon book designed to support youth organizations and non-profits across the U.S. with a simple, EASY to promote fundraiser. Our mission is to be THE MOST uniquely designed fundraising solution that brings obvious value to consumers, organizations, and merchants. Our managed services program is second to none in the fundraising industry and is ideal for minimizing volunteerism or adding additional work. PushSave is 100% contactless and community-driven. Learn more: https://www.pushsave.com/.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/toPupXHZHFo

