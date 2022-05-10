ATLANTA, Ga. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSRIE) — realMLS, serving 11,000 members in Northeast Florida, today announced that it has partnered with Down Payment Resource (DPR) to enhance its platform with DPR’s suite of real estate agent tools that help MLS customers connect homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs.

realMLS is a multiple listing service (MLS) which provides advanced tools and reliable listing data to their MLS members serving Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns County, Florida. According to DPR analysis, 44 homebuyer assistance programs are available for up to 63% of realMLS listings, including 35 down payment assistance programs, six affordable first mortgage programs, two mortgage credit certificates (MCCs) and one other program.

As a subscriber benefit, realMLS has integrated DPR with its listing data so properties that qualify for one or more homebuyer assistance programs will be searchable and flagged with the DPR icon. Additionally, realMLS subscribers will receive Down Payment Connect, a unique lead generation landing page that allows visitors to search for homeownership programs and Realtors to collect prospect contact information. Subscribers will also be given access to DPR’s library of marketing resources, which includes graphics, social media images and customizable flyers.

“The median home price in realMLS’ coverage area has spiked 25.5% over the last year, increasing the cost of a 3% down payment by tens of thousands of dollars for most homes,” said DPR CEO Rob Chrane. “DPR tools equip realMLS subscribers to sustainably grow their business by helping families overcome one of the most frequently cited barriers to homeownership: the cost of a down payment.”

“realMLS is focused on providing technology such as DPR which empowers our members to best serve consumers,” said realMLS CEO Nicole Jensen. “DPR gives our subscribers an edge by making them the source on homebuyer opportunities to proactively address the homebuyer affordability challenges facing people living and working in our communities.”

About Down Payment Resource:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is a nationwide database of down payment assistance and affordable lending programs. The company tracks funding status, eligibility rules, benefits and more for approximately 2,200 programs in 11 categories. Its award winning technology helps the housing industry connect more homebuyers to the down payment help they need. DPR has been recognized by Inman News as “Most Innovative New Technology” and the HousingWire Tech100™. DPR is licensed to Multiple Listing Services, Realtor Associations, lenders and housing counselors across the country. DPR’s subscription based service, Down Payment Connect, helps agents and loan officers match buyers to available programs. For more information, please visit https://downpaymentresource.com/ and on Twitter at @DwnPmtResource.

About realMLS:

realMLS (a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEFAR) is a Multiple Listing Service for over 11,000 members in Northeast Florida focused on promoting a healthy marketplace, for members and their clients, by providing innovative tools and comprehensive listing data. realMLS partners with exceptional service providers to give members an array of choices to fit their business model. Members have access to statistical data products that are customizable, along with extensive property record data through their integration with Metro Market Trends, Inc., which provides detailed and accurate property information to its customers in Florida and Alabama. To learn more about realMLS go to https://www.realmls.com/.

