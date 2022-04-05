SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 5, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen, a world leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, is pleased to announce the exclusive integration of SecuGen fingerprint readers with realtime North America’s bioLock software.

The Check ID in SAP fraud prevention and accountability technology provided in realtime’s bioLock software is known to significantly increase SAP security by protecting any function in SAP with a 2nd biometric factor. Security is of paramount importance because 77% of all global business transactions touch an SAP system, which is used by most global Fortune 500 companies and governments.

As an example, bioLock can trigger the bioLock security check when a high-volume financial transfer is attempted. Also, bioLock can check the identity of one or multiple authorized users (if using dual controls) to limit the risk of corruption and collusion. A log file records all functions and the uniquely identifiable users who executed those functions. Therefore, if a user is trying to execute a protected function that they are not allowed to access, an automated message can instantly inform the security team that a potential fraud attempt is in progress.

Most fraud cases start with a borrowed password and an attempted account takeover. Realtime’s granular biometric control center is installed inside SAP to protect SAP from the inside out. BioLock can protect not only the logon to SAP but, more importantly, any SAP transaction or function like saving or pressing the enter key. Fingerprints can help to undeniably connect a transaction with the user’s true identity. So now, for example, you can prove who created the purchase order or issued that multi-million-dollar wire transfer.

Realtime’s bioLock has been tested to work with some of SecuGen’s best-selling fingerprint readers, including Hamster Pro 20, Hamster Pro 10, and Hamster Pro Duo SC/PIV. Each of these readers are FBI-certified for image quality and are used by commercial firms and governments around the world. SecuGen has designed these readers to be accurate, rugged, and affordable making them ideal for large deployments.

Jeff Brown, VP of Sales of SecuGen stated, “We are always on the lookout for partners who can take our fingerprint readers and add significant value in the marketplace. Realtime North America clearly does this with their software integration. BioLock provides tremendous value to SAP users who want to step up their security with powerful fingerprint technology.”

“Our first bioLock technology was certified by SAP 20 years ago,” added Thomas Neudenberger, Chief Operating Officer of realtime North America. “When it became time to build a brand-new fingerprint client technology from scratch, we choose SecuGen and built a client software that is exclusively compatible with SecuGen fingerprint readers.”

Neudenberger continued, “With bioLock reseller partners in all continents, we had to integrate a high-quality fingerprint sensor that was globally available at a reasonable cost. SecuGen checked all the boxes. Certified for bioLock for 15 years, SecuGen was our recommended choice for fingerprint reauthentication with bioLock.”

Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen said, “We have been partnering with realtime North America for well over a decade. This is the type of partnership we are always looking for. The software that realtime developed helps corporations solve real problems, and we are proud to be teaming up with them.”

You can see how the SecuGen fingerprint reader works with bioLock technology in this YouTube video: https://youtu.be/6HVuOGeNEOQ

About realtime North America

Founded in 1986 by former SAP managers and engineers, realtime (now part of the Valantic Group in Germany) is an established IT service provider in the SAP sector. As specialists in many industry segments, realtime assists their clients with the design and optimization of their corporate and business processes, based on more than 35 years’ expertise and experience gained over 3,500 SAP project lifecycles.

When it comes to SAP, bioLock is the ultimate granular 2FA/MFA technology offering 5 additional SAP security layers to prevent fraud, establish true compliance, and clear accountability on the function level.

About SecuGen

SecuGen Corporation ( https://secugen.com ) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms.

For over 20 years, SecuGen has been a driving force committed to delivering innovative, high quality, rugged, and price-performing products for a wide variety of applications such as insurance and banking, health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, national ID, voter registration, SIM card authentication, fleet management, and many more.

SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive partner network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators in North America, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

SecuGen® is a registered trademark of SecuGen Corp. in the United States and other countries.

