The new 3-in-1 reader combines fingerprint biometrics and two modes of smart card technologies to allow greater flexibility in deploying multi-factor authentication. The Hamster Pro Trio enables a person to prove their identity with “what they have” – a smart card—and “what they are” – their fingerprints, which can help increase security for a wide variety of applications such as National ID programs, employee identification, physical access control, immigration clearance, patient and healthcare provider ID, and remote work.

In addition to these diverse applications, the Hamster Pro Trio is designed to be compatible with the U.S. FIPS 201 Personal Identity Verification (PIV) program for government employees as well as the U.S. Department of Defense Common Access Card Next Generation (DoD CAC NG) and U.S. Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC).

The Hamster Pro Trio features SecuGen’s flagship U20-A fingerprint sensor combined with both a contactless smart card reader based on the AB Circle CIM315F-01 chipset and a contact smart card reader based on the Identiv CLOUD 2100 R chipset. The Identiv CLOUD 2100 R is compatible with the Identiv uTrust 2700 R smart card reader. The Hamster Pro Trio is housed in a case having the same form factor as the Hamster Pro Duo SC/PIV but adds in the contactless card reader with virtually no change in size and weight to the device.

“We built the Hamster Pro Trio to give more options for integrators and developers to implement stronger authentication solutions based on well-established technologies without sacrificing convenience,” stated Dan Riley, SecuGen’s Vice President of Engineering. “The SecuGen engineering team has once again successfully created a high-quality product but at an affordable price.”

SecuGen is known around the world and throughout the biometrics industry for providing high quality fingerprint products at prices suitable for large deployments. The new Hamster Pro Trio is yet another premium product attractively priced for such deployments.

Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen, added, “We are excited to announce this new combination product. Our team is continually focused on delivering high quality products and tools that our reseller partners require. As were many of our products, the Hamster Pro Trio was created in direct response to the requirements of our partners.”

SecuGen distributes its products through a worldwide network of OEMs, software companies and systems integrators. As a result, SecuGen products are available on every continent through local partners that provide convenient support in the language and time zone of end-user customers.

SecuGen Corporation (www.secugen.com) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools, and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms. Known for high quality, ruggedness, and performance in a wide variety of applications and environmental conditions, SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive partner network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators around the world.

