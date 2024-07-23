SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen Corporation, a leading provider of fingerprint biometric technology, announced a strategic partnership with Brazilian reseller partner TechMag and technological solutions developer Futura to help the Civil Police of Mato Grosso to authenticate and secure documentation produced during police inquiry processes.



Image caption: SecuGen Corporation logo.

Futura has developed a software solution that integrates with SecuGen’s Hamster Pro 20 biometric scanning hardware, sourced by TechMag. This collaborative effort enables the police department to:

Digitize and modernize their documentation workflows by streamlining operations, eliminating manual data entry, and improving efficiency.

Increase security and authenticity of electronic documents by introducing robust security features, including fingerprint biometrics, to safeguard sensitive information and ensure document authenticity.

Reduce costs, save resources, and improve processing time by eliminating paper-based processes and automating tasks.

“We are pleased to partner with Futura and TechMag to deliver this transformative solution for the Mato Grosso police department,” said Jeff Brown, SecuGen’s Vice President of Sales. “This solution significantly reduces operational costs for the Civil Police, estimated to be over USD 190K per year. This also allows the police to focus on their core functions with greater efficiency.”

SecuGen Hamster Pro 20 scanners offer FBI-certified technology, ensuring high-quality fingerprint capture. With these scanners, the Mato Grosso Civil Police was able to introduce the digital fingerprint as an electronic signature for all documents produced during police procedures.

In addition to increasing the authenticity of documents, this approach also significantly improved operational efficiency. Now, fingerprint signatures of all parties involved in police procedures, including third parties, victims, interrogated individuals, and witnesses, can be electronically collected, reducing processing time and ensuring a robust chain of custody.

The partnership between Futura, TechMag, and SecuGen demonstrates how the application of innovative technologies can transform and modernize traditional processes, bringing tangible benefits in terms of security, efficiency, and resource savings.

About Futura

Futura is a leading company in technological solutions founded in 1986, with units in the states of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul. As a partner of TechMag, Futura offers innovative products and solutions, constantly seeking updates through technological innovation.

About TechMag

TechMag is the Brazilian reseller partner of SecuGen Corporation, providing the full range of biometric scanners and software for the Brazilian market. Committed to excellence and cutting-edge technology, TechMag develops, manufactures, and markets equipment and solutions focused on biometrics.

About SecuGen

SecuGen Corporation (www.secugen.com) is a world-leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint sensors and readers, OEM components, developer kits, and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms. Known for high quality, ruggedness, and performance in a wide variety of applications and environmental conditions, SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators around the world.

