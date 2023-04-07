HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 7, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Soberlink, a leading provider of technology-driven addiction recovery solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its stigma-breaking “Sober Voices” campaign for Alcohol Awareness Month. In an effort to empower individuals in their journey to sobriety and break the stigma surrounding addiction, Soberlink encourages people to share their personal recovery stories on social media using the hashtag #sobervoices and tagging @soberlink.



If shares include the hashtag #SoberVoices and tags Soberlink, the company will donate to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD).

The “Sober Voices” campaign is driven by the powerful stories of former Soberlink clients who are eager to share their experiences in hopes of helping others.

“We are truly honored to work with such amazing Soberlink clients who are willing to share their stories,” said Thy-An Tran, Soberlink’s Director of Marketing and Advertising. “Many of the clients we speak to are happy to share their experiences in hopes of helping others, and it’s a very heartwarming experience for us to be able to be a part of their journey.”

By fostering open and honest conversations about addiction and recovery, the “Sober Voices” campaign aims to create a ripple effect of hope, understanding, and acceptance. The campaign highlights the importance of community and support in the recovery process and seeks to inspire change and address the taboos that still exist around addiction.

Participants are encouraged to share their stories throughout Alcohol Awareness Month to help raise funds for NCADD and continue the conversation around addiction and recovery. Together, we can inspire change and tackle addiction taboos head-on.

Learn more: https://www.soberlink.com/

News Source: Soberlink