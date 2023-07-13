HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Soberlink, a recognized leader in addiction treatment solutions, has been featured in a special edition of USA Today’s Mental Health Magazine focusing on the future of addiction medicine.



Image Caption: Soberlink featured in a special edition of USA Today’s Mental Health Magazine.

In a display commissioned by the magazine, Soberlink showcased its innovative strategies and solutions that help to shape the future landscape of addiction treatment. The feature allows addiction treatment professionals a glimpse into the pioneering technologies and methodologies that Soberlink is bringing to this critical field.

Thy-An Tran, Director of Marketing and Advertising, expressed excitement over this opportunity to highlight the company’s innovative role in the future of addiction treatment: “Being able to share our technology with a wider community through USA Today’s Mental Health Magazine is such a great chance to raise awareness about the effectiveness and benefits of our system. We firmly believe that accountability, sustained motivation, and trust rebuilding, as facilitated by Soberlink, are the cornerstones of successful addiction treatment now and into the future.”

Soberlink’s feature in the nationally acclaimed magazine underscores the company’s commitment to revolutionizing the addiction treatment space, providing unparalleled value to practitioners, and continually evolving to meet the needs of those struggling with addiction.

Soberlink’s state-of-the-art alcohol monitoring system, complete with facial recognition, tamper detection, and AI-powered Advanced Reporting, is defining the future of alcohol addiction treatment.



Soberlink’s pioneering role in the future of addiction medicine, coupled with its unwavering dedication to improving treatment outcomes, empowers addiction treatment professionals to improve their practices and, ultimately, patient lives.

For more information about Soberlink’s advanced solutions and insights into the future of addiction treatment, visit https://www.soberlink.com/.

About Soberlink:

Soberlink strives to erase the stigma of alcohol monitoring by designing and developing the very best technology for a modern, discreet user experience. We empower treatment professionals to provide unprecedented support for their clients’ sobriety journey. Through our comprehensive alcohol monitoring system, we enable individuals to demonstrate their commitment to recovery, thereby fostering trust, rebuilding relationships, and improving lives. Our journey started in 2011, and ever since, we’ve been fueled by a passion for creating innovative solutions that make alcohol monitoring not only dependable but also seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

