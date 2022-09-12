DENVER, Colo., Sept. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Big return of CREATE Restaurant Technology event in downtown Denver. The Kiosk Association is a returning sponsor (three years now) – Sponsors this year are Johnsonville, Coca-Cola, and Tyson. Participants include iHop, Nations Restaurant News (NRN), Noodles, Denny’s, Wendy’s and many more top tier speakers.
Image Caption: CREATE – the future of foodservice.
Registration info is here – https://create.nrn.com/create-experience/.
Supporting sponsors include Revel, Stratcache, the Kiosk Association (KMA), Keurig/Dr. Pepper and Presto to name some.
Date: September 19-21, 2022
Location: Sheraton Denver
Are you a restaurant executive wanting to attend? We can help with a free pass ($500 value). Send an email to info@kioskindustry.org with your information.
CREATE the Future of Foodservice connects together the most exciting restaurant leaders — from the biggest brands and the most exciting emerging brands — through live virtual sessions, on-demand educational resources and a one-of-a-kind in-person event in Denver. Thousands of CREATE members have already leveled up their leadership, made authentic connections and reignited their businesses.
RESOURCES AT A GLANCE:
SPONSORS:
- Johnsonville
- The Coca-Cola Company
- Text Pete
- Tyson
restaurant technology Create Sponsors
SESSIONS:
Tuesday 1:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
ASK THE EXPERTS:
Technology innovation to drive digital sales and improve customer experience
Speakers: Scott Boatwright,
Chief Restaurant Officer,
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Sponsor: Kiosk Association
WHAT YOU’LL LEARN:
- What’s the future holds for restaurant tech and digital innovation
- How technology can help create better, more meaningful restaurant jobs
- How the softening economy will impact the restaurant labor market
For more information contact info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market.
For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group – https://industrygroup.org/.
