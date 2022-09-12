DENVER, Colo., Sept. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Big return of CREATE Restaurant Technology event in downtown Denver. The Kiosk Association is a returning sponsor (three years now) – Sponsors this year are Johnsonville, Coca-Cola, and Tyson. Participants include iHop, Nations Restaurant News (NRN), Noodles, Denny’s, Wendy’s and many more top tier speakers.

CREATE - the future of foodservice
Image Caption: CREATE – the future of foodservice.

Registration info is herehttps://create.nrn.com/create-experience/.

Supporting sponsors include Revel, Stratcache, the Kiosk Association (KMA), Keurig/Dr. Pepper and Presto to name some.

Date: September 19-21, 2022

Location: Sheraton Denver

Are you a restaurant executive wanting to attend? We can help with a free pass ($500 value). Send an email to info@kioskindustry.org with your information.

CREATE the Future of Foodservice connects together the most exciting restaurant leaders — from the biggest brands and the most exciting emerging brands — through live virtual sessions, on-demand educational resources and a one-of-a-kind in-person event in Denver. Thousands of CREATE members have already leveled up their leadership, made authentic connections and reignited their businesses.

RESOURCES AT A GLANCE:

SPONSORS:

  • Johnsonville
  • The Coca-Cola Company
  • Text Pete
  • Tyson

restaurant technology Create Sponsors

SESSIONS:

Tuesday 1:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

ASK THE EXPERTS:

Technology innovation to drive digital sales and improve customer experience

Speakers: Scott Boatwright,

Chief Restaurant Officer,

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Sponsor: Kiosk Association

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN:

  • What’s the future holds for restaurant tech and digital innovation
  • How technology can help create better, more meaningful restaurant jobs
  • How the softening economy will impact the restaurant labor market

For more information contact info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market.

For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Grouphttps://industrygroup.org/.

*KMA LOGO Link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0912-s2p-kmalogo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Kiosk Association