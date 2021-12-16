DENVER, Colo., Dec. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — December news from the Industry Group. Retail Kiosk News – NRF in New York January – We will be showcasing accessibility in counter and floor-standing models for the customer-operated POS space. See some of the same technology used by McDonald’s.

Also, to be announced at the show is whether award finalist candidate PopID wins in the Best Payment Innovation category. The formal awards presentation and dinner is Saturday night. Fingers crossed.

Here is our official page on NRF site – https://nrfbigshow.nrf.com/company/kiosk-association-kma

Digital Signage News – We are an official Association sponsor for DSE 2022. Las Vegas in March. A chance to see the new LED Fine Pitch renovation for the LVCC. Be sure and use KMA50 as coupon to get your discount.

Craig Keefner, manager of the Industry Group said, “Interactive digital signage projects have been increasing every year from large wayfinding to spectacular convention center signage to smart city deployments to drive-thru menu boards. Half of the RFPs in our space are digital signage related. Expanded coverage and deeper involvement in signage makes sense for our sponsors. We are happy to follow the lead of other respected groups such as Peerless-AV, Sixteen-Nine and TSI Touch in supporting this specific next-generation digital signage tradeshow that the industry deserves.”

KMA also recently joined the Digital Signage Federation.

