SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced that it has hired Bill Mitchell as chief revenue officer (CRO).



In this newly created position, Mr. Mitchell will oversee ReverseVision’s sales, business development and marketing efforts as the company expands its footprint in the mortgage industry. ReverseVision has been the leading reverse mortgage technology provider since its founding in 2007, now servicing 50 of the top reverse mortgage lenders in its stable of clients, 100 percent of reverse investors, and more than 10,000 daily users.

“Bill is an experienced technology focused sales and marketing professional who holds a deep understanding of the mortgage industry and what it takes to grow fintechs,” said Joe Langner, president and CEO at ReverseVision. “There is an enormous amount of opportunity on the horizon for lenders to leverage our technology to augment their revenue streams as the mortgage market tightens. The entire team at ReverseVision looks forward to Bill’s leadership as we expand.”

Mr. Mitchell is a revenue generating and company building mortgage technology executive who has held senior and executive management positions at established software firms, emerging fintech companies and also start-ups. He has a robust background in loan origination systems (LOS), digital mortgage technologies and industry-leading software platforms. Mr. Mitchell was instrumental in building the client bases for each company he was involved with, making significant contributions to expand their businesses.

“I am excited about the opportunity to help take ReverseVision to the next level,” stated Mitchell. “The mortgage market is already shifting and ReverseVision is in an ideal position to help lenders sustain their business models by adding reverse products or growing existing lines. What’s more, the ongoing development of ReverseVision’s new APIs significantly expands the total addressable market for its solution, creating new technology synergies that allow forward and reverse mortgages to coexist within the lender’s core LOS and POS, which helps alleviate adoption barriers.”

About ReverseVision

Founded in 2007, ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading national Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology platform, supporting more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company’s comprehensive product suite aligns to lenders’ unique business and operational models, connecting all lending participants across the entire reverse mortgage lifecycle. A five-time HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision is a privately held company based in San Diego, California.

