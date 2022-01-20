SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced that it added long-time mortgage professional Steve Butler to the company’s sales team, who brings more than 35 years of experience to the company. ReverseVision has been adding resources in key functional areas as part of its strategic expansion plan.



In this role, Mr. Butler will build upon ReverseVision’s strong footprint in the reverse mortgage space. Specifically, he will educate lenders on the opportunity with reverse mortgage products and introduce the ReverseVision Exchange (RVX) loan origination system (LOS) to traditional lenders that are looking to add reverse products. In addition, he will update lenders on ReverseVision’s API roadmap to enable reverse products to coexist with their existing LOS system, while also communicating with brokers and the wholesale lending community to begin originating reverse loans using RVX technology.

“We are pleased to have someone with Steve’s industry experience and talent join our growing team,” said Bill Mitchell, CRO at ReverseVision. “We continue to see an increasing demand for our reverse lending technology and adding mortgage professionals like Steve who possess rich industry experience and a proven track record of success will help us better serve clients as ReverseVision continues expanding.”

Prior to joining ReverseVision, Mr. Butler spent just over a decade at mortgage compliance software provider QuestSoft where he spurred the company’s sales and business development efforts for a leading mortgage product. While there, he worked closely with independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions and LOS vendors. Mr. Butler was consistently a top producer at QuestSoft, part of the management team, and helped with the transition after an acquisition by Ncontracts.

Mr. Butler’s lengthy career in mortgage spans working for mortgage technology companies, lending entities and consulting firms. He is a seasoned sales professional that has experience in a multitude of mortgage lending facets.

“I am excited to join the team at ReverseVision and begin working with lenders to assist in diversifying their product offerings using technology,” Butler said. “There is a great opportunity in reverse mortgages; it’s an ideal time to leverage technology like ReverseVision offers to empower lenders with tech tools for success in reverse lending.”

Since 2007, ReverseVision (RV) has been the leading reverse mortgage technology provider, serving 50 of the top reverse mortgage lenders, 100 percent of reverse investors, and more than 10,000 daily users. RV’s award-winning technology offers new APIs (Reverse-as-a-Service) that open the total addressable market, creating new technology synergies that allow forward and reverse mortgages to coexist in the lender’s core systems, helping break down adoption barriers so that mortgage bankers can serve their borrowers for life.

ReverseVision’s core platform, ReverseVision Exchange (RVX), is comprehensive and proven to automate the entire reverse lending process from origination through secondary marketing. The company’s technology is being successfully leveraged as a springboard that helps lenders get into the reverse space easily and efficiently. For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com/.

