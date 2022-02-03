SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced that seasoned marketing executive Scott Shepherd has joined the company to head its marketing efforts. As head of marketing, he oversees ReverseVision’s marketing department and is responsible for the design and implementation of its new marketing strategy.



Founded in 2007, Shepherd joins ReverseVision at a turning point in the company’s history as the market leader in reverse mortgage automation solutions. ReverseVision has been putting in place the necessary building blocks to support an increasing need for reverse mortgage products among lenders and borrowers.

“I am elated to join the highly passionate, dedicated team at ReverseVision and look forward to taking its marketing and branding to the next level,” said Shepherd. “Following a high-volume re-fi boom, the mortgage industry’s changing business landscape is ripe to increase the adoption of reverse loan products via multiple delivery methods. ReverseVision is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, while helping the mortgage industry expand and evolve with these much-needed loan products.”

Shepherd has an extensive marketing background and a proven track record of successful execution in marketing, communications and branding. Over the course of six years, he was central to the development and growth of the eOriginal brand into one of the preeminent digital mortgage lending platforms in the country, ultimately leading to an acquisition by Wolters Kluwer in 2020.

Prior to joining ReverseVision, he headed the marketing strategy at Unleashed Technologies, a web development and digital services firm with commercial and non-profit clients in multiple vertical markets, including financial services. His strategic marketing efforts resulted in the company successfully positioning its solutions in an easy-to-understand, digestible manner for prospects.

Over the course of his career spanning more 25 years, Shepherd developed a broad base of knowledge involving nearly all facets of marketing in multiple industries within different sectors. He has managed marketing communications for several companies ranging from non-profit entities, private, international, government, education and consulting firms. In addition, he has been an editor, journalist and a public relations specialist.

“We welcome Scott to the team at ReverseVision and since joining us, he’s already had a positive impact internally and externally,” said Bill Mitchell, CRO at ReverseVision. “Scott is an experienced marketing professional who is accustomed to working in fast-paced, dynamic environments operating in growth mode. We are lucky to have him on board at a pivotal juncture as we experience a surge in demand for reverse mortgage technologies.”

Scott holds a B.A. in journalism from Buffalo State College and an M.S. in management with a focus in marketing from the University of Maryland.

About ReverseVision:

Since 2007, ReverseVision (RV) has been the leading reverse mortgage technology provider, serving 50 of the top reverse mortgage lenders, 100 percent of reverse investors, and more than 10,000 daily users. RV’s award-winning technology offers new APIs (Reverse-as-a-Service) that open the total addressable market, creating new technology synergies that allow forward and reverse mortgages to coexist in the lender’s core systems, helping break down adoption barriers so that mortgage bankers can serve their borrowers for life.

ReverseVision’s core platform, ReverseVision Exchange (RVX), is comprehensive and proven to automate the entire reverse lending process from origination through secondary marketing. The company’s technology is being successfully leveraged as a springboard that helps lenders get into the reverse space easily and efficiently. For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com/.

