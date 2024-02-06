VANCOUVER, B.C., Feb. 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tellwell Publishing today announced the release of the 5th Anniversary edition of Diane Kalen-Sukra’s seminal book “Save Your City: How Toxic Culture Kills Community & What To Do About It” (ISBN: 978-0228810872; paper). In a climate where rising incivility and toxic culture increasingly threaten local democracies, this book arrives as a timely antidote.



Image caption: Author Diane Kalen-Sukra and her book, “Save Your City: How Toxic Culture Kills Community & What To Do About It.”

This updated and illustrated edition presents a comprehensive “Roadmap to Renewing Civic Culture,” equipping community leaders and citizens alike with practical steps to foster collaborative environments of respect, mutual understanding, and civil discourse.

Kalen-Sukra has spent the past five years on a civility tour (https://www.dianekalensukra.com/media), collaborating with local governments and communities across North America and beyond, to highlight and address the ways in which incivility and toxic behavior obstruct the abilities of cities and communities to manage pressing issues such as the infrastructure deficit, homelessness, and public safety.Top of Form

“The escalation of toxic behavior, from insults to threats to physical violence, significantly erodes social trust, reduces civic participation, and undermines policymaking,” Kalen-Sukra says. “This cycle further fuels polarization, creating a vicious loop, which too often leads to dysfunction, resignations and even local governance collapse.”

This is underscored by findings from the new Brenner Centre for Justice’s report, “Intimidation of State and Local Officeholders: A Threat to Democracy,” revealing that 40% of local officials are hesitant to seek re-election due to the surge in abuse and an equal number are reluctant to take on important but controversial issues. This trend disproportionately affects women and people of color, thereby limiting diverse viewpoints and ideas.

“In a democracy, might is not right,” says Kalen-Sukra. “Resorting to harassment over political differences is both authoritarian and antithetical to democratic values.”

“Local officials and governments are increasingly forced to invest in expensive security measures to protect themselves from their own constituents—the very people they represent and serve,” Kalen-Sukra says. “This situation is both tragic and absurd.”

“In order to thrive, our local democracies depend on our ability to revive the art of living and working well together,” says Kalen-Sukra. “We stand at a crossroads: deeper division or collective renewal. The choice is ours.”

“Save Your City” Book Summary

“Save Your City” takes readers on a journey from the perilous terrains of “Bullyville,” a place where incivility and toxic culture reigns; to an eye-opening visit to classical antiquity for civic wisdom; to the aspirational streets of “Sustainaville,” which prioritizes the civic values of respect, collaboration, and shared responsibility in shaping a more inclusive and resilient future.

The successful journey includes a renaissance of civic values and civic education as vital to fostering the type of culture that can sustain us, our democracy, and our planet.

“Save Your City” is a practical manifesto for anyone committed to the hard work of civic culture renewal. Available at all major booksellers.

Watch the “Save Your City” video book trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0945GO3KL8

Discover how you can be part of the solution. Visit https://www.SaveYourCity.ca to learn more, access resources, and get involved. Stay connected by subscribing to the Civic Wisdom newsletter: https://www.SaveYourCity.ca/newsletter

Workbook: A companion workbook is available exclusively with the Local Government Edition of “Save Your City,” published by Municipal World: https://www.municipalworld.com/product/save-city-toxic-culture-kills-community/

Video Interviews on “Save Your City” with Diane Kalen-Sukra:

Municipal World Interview (9 min.) – Explore how local governments can overcome toxic culture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ll3_ocGoie0

Charter for Compassion Interview (1 hr.) – Join the Global Book Read of “Save Your City”: https://youtu.be/FNntE7xNohg?si=Ow-OQtUdVSEVYNZn

Media interviews can be found here: https://www.dianekalensukra.com/media



Image caption: Cover, “Save Your City: How Toxic Culture Kills Community and What To Do About It.”

BOOK REVIEWS:

“I applaud Diane Kalen-Sukra for devising a blueprint for community change. Every community leader should read ‘Save Your City’ — pen in hand—and then emphatically implement the strategies.” – DR. LEW BAYER, Civility Experts Worldwide

“’Save Your City’ is a brilliant book. Practical, grounded in historical lessons, provocative, and right on. This is a timely wake-up call to action for all of us who act and live our values. Civility and respect for the golden rule are not dead. Enjoy this must-read.” – SEAN MAGENNIS, former YPO Global President & COO

“’Save Your City’ is an inspired and powerful must-read. Our democracy is in peril and this book delivers the right message, by the right person, at the right time.” – IRA BASEN, CBC Radio Producer

“’Save Your City’ cuts through the toxic fog and plots a course to cohesive communities and better living. Diane Kalen-Sukra sets out a vision—a path forward—to counter the culture of division and reassert the power and dignity of our common purpose.” – ROBERT FOX, Former Executive Director, OXFAM

“’Save Your City’ is an absolute must-read for leaders. Diane Kalen-Sukra masterfully enlightens us on the challenges of modern governance with the wisdom of classical antiquity to address our increasingly uncivil society.” – GEORGE B. CUFF, Governance & Management Consultant

“For the love of community, read ‘Save Your City.’ You will be taken on a journey that awakens your heart and nurtures our collective hope for a sustainable future.”

– SAM CHAISE, Executive Director, National & International Christian Agencies

“Congratulations to Diane Kalen-Sukra for taking on this critical topic at a time when democratic institutions are experiencing unprecedented challenges and threats. Everyone working in local government or concerned about the future well-being of representative democracy and civic participation, should read this book.” – JERRY BERRY, Municipal Consultant & Educator

About the Author:

Diane Kalen-Sukra, MA, CMC, is an author, keynote speaker, and leading culture transformation expert, sharing insights from over two decades of civic leadership, including her award-winning tenure as city manager.

She is the founder of Kalen Academy, an online training institute for civic leaders and engaged citizens. Diane’s published works include “Save Your City” and “Civic Resilience”, as well as regular columns in Municipal World and Public Sector Digest.

Website: https://www.dianekalensukra.com/

Follow Diane Kalen-Sukra on social media (@dianekalensukra):

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dianekalensukra

X/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/dianekalensukra

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dianekalensukra

About the Publisher:

Tellwell Publishing, founded in 2012, has established itself as a notable company in the world of book publishing, offering an array of author centric services. Situated in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, Tellwell operates with the mission to empower authors by providing the tools, guidance and support needed to navigate the complex world of publishing.

