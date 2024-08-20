CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 20, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fans of epic fantasy are in for a wild ride with the release of “Curse of Ashmedei,” the first volume in The Chronicles of Hadúr trilogy (ISBN: 978-1779418036), released by Tellwell Publishing, August 2024. Author Michal Snaerravn weaves a gripping tale where the lines between good and evil blur, and the fate of the world hangs in the balance.



Image caption: “Curse of Ashmedei” by Michal Snaerravn.

As the ominous Black Star approaches, heralding the cataclysm of Hell’s Gate, the Races of Hadúr are locked in a deadly struggle for power. The story centers on Amnon, a young Demonblood driven by revenge, who becomes entangled in a web of treachery, primeval magic, and dangerous alliances. With enemies at every turn and a price on his head, Amnon’s only ally is an ancient Lycan who has lost his humanity – a partnership that might be his only chance at survival.

In “Curse of Ashmedei,” readers will find themselves immersed in a richly detailed world, where Druids, Trollbloods, and other fantastical beings vie for supremacy. The novel promises a DnD styled dark quest fantasy and the author’s website is poised to offer tabletop RPG resources for game masters.

Michal Snaerravn is more than just a writer – he’s a true adventurer. An outdoor enthusiast, martial arts aficionado, and self-proclaimed sci-fi/fantasy nerd. Having lived in seven different cultures and read hundreds of novels in four languages, he brings a unique perspective to his storytelling. Snaerravn’s passion for fantasy is evident in his writing, where he weaves together classic elements with his own imaginative twists.

“Curse of Ashmedei,” the first volume in The Chronicles of Hadúr trilogy, is now available on Amazon and other online book retailers.

Fans can follow Michal Snaerravn’s journey and stay updated on the release schedule for The Chronicles of Hadúr by visiting the official website at https://www.thechroniclesofhadur.com/ or following him on Instagram.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Michal Snaerravn

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

Website: www.thechroniclesofhadur.com

Buy Link: https://a.co/d/bU5g9cr

Genre: Epic Fantasy

Released: August 2024

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779418036

Publisher: Tellwell ( http://tellwell.ca )

News Source: Tellwell Publishing