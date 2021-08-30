POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RMA Real Estate Services, a division of the economic development firm RMA (www.rma.us.com), is proud to announce the successful sale of a prime commercial property on behalf of the City of Palm Bay. RMA’s senior broker Bill Dehlinger, CCIM handled the transaction for the City, which resulted in Space Coast Marinas purchasing three parcels of land known as Pelican Harbor Marina for $1.7 million. The almost seven acres will be redeveloped to include a boat launch, public boardwalk, a marina, and restaurant.



PHOTO CAPTION: Pelican Harbor Marina.

“We are honored to have brokered this real estate transaction for the City of Palm Bay and the Bayfront Community Redevelopment Agency,” said Bill Dehlinger. “The sale of this property will usher in the revitalization of Bayfront Village.”

In 2015, Bayfront Community Redevelopment Agency (BCRA) applied for and won a Competitive Florida grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The City used the grant to hire RMA to perform a scope of work that included market analysis, public input, and development of an economic development strategy and action plan. At that time, RMA found that Pelican Harbor Marina, with access to the Intracoastal Waterway and Indian River Lagoon, was a prime catalyst for future development of Bayfront Village.

“This is an exciting development project for the City,” said Joan Junkala-Brown, Deputy City Manager. “The proposed development will add value to what currently exists and further create an environment for residents and visitors to gather, eat, shop, and listen to live music whether arriving by boat or vehicle.”

“This project is a prime example of RMA’s synergistic services at work,” said Chris Brown, RMA Principal and Co-founder. “From vision to implementation, our team created the strategy for redevelopment and then secured the developer who will launch this catalytic project. We are very proud of our work with Palm Bay and look forward to the creation of a magnificent new waterfront village.”

