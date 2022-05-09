POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The award-winning economic development firm, RMA (rma.us.com) is proud to announce they have been hired by the City of St. Cloud, Florida for professional consulting services to help execute the CRA 5-Year Strategic Implementation and Financing Plan. Drafted by RMA and approved in February 2022, this plan provides a structured and proactive approach to guide redevelopment in the 706-acre CRA district, with the goal of attracting private investment.

“We are very proud to work with the City of St. Cloud,” said Adriane Esteban, Senior Project Manager. “RMA developed a comprehensive and transparent plan that will support smart growth, while maintaining the character of this charming Osceola County community.”

The goal of the plan is to increase the tax base by implementing projects that will offer the most positive impact. By defining the investment plan, the CRA is better positioned to market and promote the area, leading to business attraction and redevelopment. The Financing Plan provides the associated funding sources while creating a transparent financial document that clearly demonstrates the investments the CRA intends to make year after year.

Several key projects RMA will be focused on include the development of a new parking garage in the downtown, the creation of civic commons with an enhanced social environment, and CRA land asset analysis, along with the potential for further land acquisitions.

“We are delighted to be working with RMA as we implement the plan that will guide the growth and development of our City,” said Bill Sturgeon, St. Cloud City Manager. “We are excited about both the near and long-term vision for St. Cloud, and we will continue to actively work with our stakeholders as we create a vibrant future for our residents and business owners.”

