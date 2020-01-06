POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RMA (www.rma.us.com) has now revealed the international deal-making that was required to secure an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) distribution center as the anchor for the new Portland Industrial Park in Deltona, Florida. RMA’s economic development and real estate project management team brokered the deal between DOT Properties headquartered in Australia; Seefried Industrial Properties, the developer for Amazon; and the City. RMA was hired by the City just one year ago to create a 5-year Strategic Plan, and now, a 2020 opening is anticipated for the business park.



“This is a remarkable achievement for Deltona, and we are pleased that RMA was the catalyst behind this transformative deal,” said Chris Brown, RMA’s Principal/Real Estate Broker. “Our strategic plan revealed an opportunity which we aggressively pursued; making the right connections and creating a win-win scenario for all.”

As RMA crafted the Strategic Plan, it became apparent that the key to a business park included approximately 240 acres of prime undeveloped property along Interstate 4. This undeveloped property provided all of the necessary attributes required by major distribution centers. RMA contacted the owners abroad and commenced a series of meetings to discuss and define goals for the property. All agreed that the highest and best use was as a business park with logistics facilities, and RMA utilized their extensive network to reach out specifically to developers that specialized in those target industries.

Deltona’s Economic Development Department, headed up by Jerry Mayes and Dr. Tom Tomerlin, had identified specific targeted industries with the stated goal of the City to attract corporate business investment and quality jobs. Early stages of RMA’s discussions included meetings with Duke Energy, Halifax Health, Deltona Village, Team Volusia and other stakeholders in the region.

With the land secured and a vision in place, RMA contacted Seefried Industrial Properties headquartered in Atlanta and initiated the plan to secure the Amazon distribution center, a pivotal move for the industrial park.

“We were confident that RMA would create the strategies and relationships necessary to achieve the development of a business park and manufacturing related recruitment,” said Jerry Mayes, Economic Development Manager. “However, what they accomplished in such a short time span is truly remarkable and will spur additional commercial growth in the City. We are very proud of this partnership, and we look forward to more successful ventures to come.”

Development of the site will begin immediately, with a planned 2020 opening. Within the first 5 years, 500 new jobs will be created according to the incentive agreement with the City and County. The City’s focused 5-year strategic plan, with targeted economic development implementation strategies, is quickly and successfully becoming a reality.

