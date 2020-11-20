POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RMA (www.rma.us.com) is proud to announce that their city clients won three of the fourteen awards bestowed by the Florida Redevelopment Association, including the prestigious President’s Award. RMA provides staffing services for the West Palm Beach CRA and provides economic development and real estate consultancy services for the City of Deltona. The FRA award ceremony was presented virtually on November 19, 2020.



PHOTO CAPTION: The President’s Award for Cultural Enhancement featuring the Bourbon and Bow Ties event.

RMA has been staffing the West Palm Beach CRA since 2014, and the firm was thrilled when FRA announced that the top award across all categories, the President’s Award, recognized the Historic Northwest marketing campaign, which was entered in the Cultural Enhancement category. The West Palm Beach CRA also won in the Capital Project and Infrastructure category for the Clematis Street revitalization. In the City of Deltona, RMA’s vision and unique deal-making was instrumental in the City’s win in the Management Programs and Creative Partnerships category.

“We are thrilled to have our clients recognized for their excellence by the FRA,” said Sharon McCormick, Director of Business Development and Attraction for RMA. “RMA is comprehensively focused on excellence, from visioning to implementation. Our consulting firm becomes a committed partner with the leadership of each city, bringing our expertise and innovation in multiple disciplines to the revitalization process.”

Throughout the past decade, RMA has been instrumental in a dozen FRA wins for city clients including West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, Margate and North Miami.

Each year, FRA accepts entries for the annual awards from its members in a variety of categories, ranging from annual reports to cultural enhancement. The entries are examined for effectiveness and completeness – including the narrative, supplemental material and compliance with the submittal instructions.

A cross section of Florida redevelopment professionals, individuals and business organizations judge and rank all of the entries and select the winners.

ABOUT THE AWARD-WINNING PROJECTS:

Category: Cultural Enhancement (Won the President’s Award)

The Historic Northwest, located just north of Downtown West Palm Beach, is a long-standing neighborhood enriched with a deep and significant culture spanning back to the 1890s and early 1900s. It was here that African-Americans established institutions, businesses and ultimately a way of life that would carry on for generations to come. Now with the help of the Northwest community, the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is working to renew the renaissance of a place where you’re encouraged to “find your rhythm, explore your roots and live your destiny” through a unique variety of complimentary programs and initiatives.

Category: Management Programs and Creative Partnerships

The City of Deltona hired Redevelopment Management Associates (RMA) to create a Strategic Economic Development Plan for a business park and manufacturing related recruitment. An economic development approach with a real estate-based foundation was used to develop a plan for an Innovation District, Logistics and Commerce Centers on 240 acres near Central Florida’s transportation corridor. RMA also helped implement the plan by attracting Deltona’s Portland Industrial Park developer that brought Amazon as an anchor tenant. This development will provide 500 full-time jobs with an average annual payroll over $16 million and deliver a $100 million project to the tax base.

Category: Capital Project and Infrastructure

With a rich history beginning in 1894, Clematis Street is the most iconic street in the City of West Palm Beach. To invigorate the street and advance efforts to attract new businesses, the street was transformed with modern infrastructure improvements and vibrant design elements that improved the experience and quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors. The project began with the 300 Block as a pilot to guide the future design of the street, followed by the 100 and 200 blocks. Extensive public input led to a curbless design of the street featuring large shade trees, wider pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, and narrower travel lanes.

About RMA:

Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, RMA is comprised of a phenomenal team of leading experts in economic development, real estate for governments, marketing, urban design, and financial analysis. RMA, headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida is a highly experienced, full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties, and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment, “Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around.”

Learn more at: https://rma.us.com/

Media Contact:

Kay Renz

Kay@KRPRmediagroup.com

News Source: RMA