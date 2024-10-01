POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The award-winning economic development firm, RMA (rma.us.com), is proud to have been selected by the City of Bartow’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to conduct a feasibility study for the potential redevelopment of commercial and residential properties, along with capital improvement projects, within the CRA district.



Image caption: Polk County History Center in Bartow, Florida.

“RMA is excited to partner with Bartow as they embark on their next chapter of growth,” said Chris Brown, RMA Principal. “Bartow’s strategic central location within the state presents a wealth of economic development opportunities. Our team is eager to identify and analyze prime sites to maximize their potential and contribute to the community’s continued success.”

RMA has consulted with numerous cities, counties, and CRA Districts throughout the state creating economic development plans that capitalize on each area’s authentic strengths, while enhancing the quality of life of residents for decades to come. Feasibility studies are particularly rewarding as they provide data-driven insights into a variety of current factors including market demand, infrastructure, public-private-partnership potential, and more. After careful analysis, RMA’s report will provide recommendations that will maximize the chances of successful redevelopment, while mitigating risks.

The City of Bartow, appropriately named “City of Oaks and Azaleas,” has a population of approximately 19,000, and is the county seat of Polk County, which is one of Florida’s geographically largest counties, with more than 725,000 residents as of the 2020 US Census. Thousands of government and private business employees commute to Bartow daily. Production of phosphate, citrus, and cattle are among the mainstays of the county’s economy.

About RMA:

Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, RMA is comprised of a phenomenal team of leading experts in economic development, real estate for governments, marketing, urban design, and financial analysis. RMA, headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida is a highly experienced, full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties, and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment, “Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around.”

News Source: RMA (Redevelopment Management Associates)