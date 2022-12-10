LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Churches and Scientologists join the United Nations in the year-long campaign just launched to promote the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This UN campaign culminates on Human Rights Day, December 10, 2023, on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



Photo Caption: A Human Rights Youth Summit at the UN in New York, co-organized by Youth for Human Rights International and the Human Rights Office of the Church of Scientology International.

In a world assaulted daily by news of human trafficking, war, genocide, ecological catastrophes, poverty and famine, there can be little doubt of the need for the full implementation of the UDHR everywhere.

In his Human Rights Day Message, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged “Member States, civil society, the private sector and others to put human rights at the heart of efforts to reverse today’s damaging trends.” He further pointed out that “Human rights are the foundation for human dignity … They reflect the most fundamental thing we share — our common humanity.”

Since its earlier days, the Church of Scientology has championed human rights. The Creed of the Church of Scientology begins with the belief “That all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights.” And the Code of a Scientologist includes the commitment “To support true humanitarian endeavors in the fields of human rights.”

In the preamble to the UDHR, the United Nations called upon all member countries to publicize its text and “to cause it to be disseminated, displayed, read and expounded principally in schools and other educational institutions, without distinction based on the political status of countries or territories.”

Creating a world where human rights are known and protected starts with effective educational programs that reach across all cultural and geographic boundaries.

United for Human Rights and its program for young people, Youth for Human Rights International are dedicated to this task.

These campaigns make the articles of the UDHR easy to understand and apply to one’s life with materials that bring each of the 30 human rights to life. Youth for Human Rights has a free online course for children. And United for Human Rights has a free online course for high school and university students.

Scientology Churches hold seminars, conferences and open house events to raise awareness of the UDHR and engage their communities in programs to promote its full implementation.

Through the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, these educational materials are available free of charge to anyone wishing to use them to educate others on human rights.

Human rights advocates, teachers and community leaders find Youth for Human Rights International and United for Human Rights online and adopt the programs, using them to create tremendous impact in their areas.

From the Gambia to India and from Guatemala to Taiwan, these programs change lives. The impact of these advocates and the history and activities of the campaigns are documented in episodes of Voices for Humanity, an original series on the Scientology Network.

Since the Scientology Network launched with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, these episodes have been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

