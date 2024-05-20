BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 20, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring Volunteer Minister David Lopez on May 22, 2024.



Photo caption: David Lopez’s humanitarian aid and spiritual help has positively impacted the lives of his countrymen.

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Puerto Rico, a stunning island paradise resplendent with natural beauty, has had to overcome a host of recent sociological and natural calamities — from the collapse of its social services to the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Maria. David Lopez, a Scientology Volunteer Minister, leads far-reaching efforts to provide the people of Puerto Rico with humanitarian and spiritual aid. His work has positively impacted the lives of thousands of his countrymen.

ABOUT DAVID LOPEZ

David Lopez is a Puerto Rican native whose passion for helping others began early when he joined the Cub Scouts, carried on through his tenure with Puerto Rico’s Civil Air Patrol and has continued with a lifetime of service to improve the lives of others. The defining test of his commitment and ability to effectively help came in 2017, when Hurricane Maria wrought devastation to every aspect of Puerto Rican life. David led Scientology Volunteer Ministers’ relief efforts throughout the island, from its capital city to remote and isolated villages. Volunteer Minister action encompassed everything from delivering crucial lifesaving supplies to clearing downed trees that blocked roads for emergency access vehicles. But beyond the physical damage, there was the emotional and spiritual toll the hurricane took on the Puerto Rican population. Working with his team, David helped uplift his countrymen with the tools from The Scientology Handbook — tools that have now been adopted by Puerto Rican religious leaders and praised by government officials.

David Lopez is the Scientology Volunteer Minister In-Charge of Puerto Rico.

ABOUT THE SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/

VIDEO:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/david-lopez.html

IMAGE link for media:

https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0520-s2p-COSDavLop-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Church of Scientology International