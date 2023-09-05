LOS ANGELES, Calif. and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Sept. 5, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” said South African President Nelson Mandela. And for the 1,300 new graduates of the Scientology Tools for Life Courses attending a recent graduation at Castle Kyalami in Midrand, South Africa, Madiba’s message has taken on new meaning. They now have the skills to educate others and make a difference. And they are determined to do so.



Photo Caption: A sea of bright yellow fills the campus of Castle Kyalami at one of many Scientology Tools for Life empowerment seminars for South African leaders.

“Each of you now has the ability to achieve many great deeds that will benefit society,” said Sandile Hlayisi, Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, at a ceremony for these new Scientology Volunteer Ministers.

Graduates, wearing their signature bright yellow jackets, hail from many different backgrounds, faiths and beliefs. But all share the common purpose to help. Among them were educators at all echelons from primary school teachers to university professors, government officials, municipal leaders, community development specialists, early childhood practitioners, business leaders, pastors, social workers, nurses, police officers and agripreneurs.

South Africa faces many challenges, from unemployment and poverty to crime including gender-based violence. Many face inequality, suffer from unemployment, and try to cope with the effects of corruption.

But with the skills they have gained, these graduates look to a better future for themselves and their communities. They are empowered to resolve conflicts, tackle learning barriers, and raise the standard of business ethics. They can help people overcome drug abuse, improve their ability to communicate, gain more self-confidence, set and achieve goals, mend relationships, and plan for and achieve financial stability.

Among Tools for Life graduates empowering others through what they have learned are:

Nomsa Ngwenya, a retired farmer, who held a series of empowerment workshops to inspire and equip farmers to turn struggling farms into profitable small holdings. “After I came across the Tools for Life program, I put it into application,” she says. “And I am still experiencing success even long after turning the farm over to my daughter. I have retired and I now want to impart knowledge from my experience as my humanitarian mission to create better lives.

Amanda Mbanga, a life coach who learned about Scientology Tools for Life while working with the Council of Churches on youth programs. She uses what she learned from these courses to help people one-on-one. These tools make it possible to find the exact right thing to help those she works with, she says.

Irene Moemise, who was devastated when her job was phased out because of the pandemic. That’s when she learned about the Scientology Tools for Life. Using what she learned on these courses, she opened her own bakery, which has not only brought her financial security, it has also enabled her to empower others in need of employment and supply bread to shelters for battered women and children. And when someone comes asking for day-old bread at a reduced cost, she hands them a loaf right out of the oven with a smile.

In a video on the Scientology website:

An activist who is training people on the Tools for Life in Senegal, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and throughout Africa, says these courses are “really waking up the sleeping giant. You can never be the same. You cannot sit down idly again. You have to stand up,” he says.

A student recognizes that “as the leaders, we as the future generation will make sure that people are taken care of through following and doing all 19 courses.

A pastor encourages everyone to join in the movement. “I’m doing something for my life, I’m doing something for the community” because “what counts most is to bring light, to bring life, to bring hope. Please come and join us,” he says. “You are not going to regret it. This is a great opportunity—to be a volunteer for the Scientology Volunteer Ministry.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard developed the Tools for Life for the training of Scientology Volunteer Ministers , a religious social service sponsored by the Church of Scientology International.

Mr. Hubbard described the Volunteer Minister as “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Their motto is no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”

Castle Kyalami serves as a home for the community and a nexus for all who share the goal of bettering the lives of individuals and strengthening communities across the region, nation, and all of Africa. Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, dedicated Castle Kyalami on New Year’s Day 2019, reaffirming the vision of Mr. Hubbard that “from Southern Africa will spring the next great civilization on this planet.”

For more information on the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of South Africa, visit the Scientology website.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/

https://www.scientology.org/22-23/#africa-tools-for-life

https://www.scientology.tv/films/scientology-principles/tools-for-life.html

MULTIMEDIA:

https://www.scientology.org/22-23/#africa-tools-for-life

https://www.scientology.tv/films/scientology-principles/tools-for-life.html

https://www.youtube.com/@vmafrica

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0905-cos-kyalami-300dpi.jpg

Photo Caption: A sea of bright yellow fills the campus of Castle Kyalami at one of many Scientology Tools for Life empowerment seminars for South African leaders.

TAGS: #ChurchofScientology #ScientologyVolunteerMinisters #CastleKyalami #ScientologyToolsforLife

News Source: Church of Scientology International