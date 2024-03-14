VIENNA, Austria, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Civil Defense Day is marked every year on March 1st. It is a time to share information that can help shield individuals and property from natural disasters, accidents, and other crises. Trained in technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology Volunteer Ministers have helped countless victims recover from the emotional and spiritual stress and trauma of disaster. This year, the Church of Scientology Vienna commemorated the day by sharing its program with the community. Their Volunteer Ministers set up their bright yellow tent on Mariahilfastrasse, one of Vienna’s most popular shopping streets, to share their disaster response tools with the community at large.



The technology Mr. Hubbard developed for the Volunteer Ministers program is now available through free online courses in 20 languages through the Scientology website. As a result, it is possible for anyone to learn and use these skills. Called the Scientology Tools for Life, these courses apply not only to major manmade and natural disasters such as bombings, fires and floods. They are equally effective for addressing personal and family crises caused by broken marriages, illiteracy and substance abuse.

Since the start of the pandemic, Volunteer Ministers have contributed more than 10 million hours of service as shown in the feature-length documentary Operation: Do Something About It on the Scientology Network. In South Africa alone, more than 25,000 individuals have completed all 19 Tools for Life courses and joined the ranks of the country’s Volunteer Ministers helping in their communities, churches and schools.

The Church of Scientology Vienna is located at Capistrangasse 4. All are welcome to visit and learn more about Scientology and the humanitarian campaigns the Church supports.

Operation: Do Something About It is available on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, and at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.

